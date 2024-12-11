Ilham Aliyev received President and President-elect of American Israel Public Affairs Committee

On December 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Michael Tuchin, President of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and Bernie Kaminetsky, the AIPAC President-elect.

Expressing their gratitude for the reception, Michael Tuchin and Bernie Kaminetsky fondly recalled their previous meetings with the head of state. They described the dialogue between religions and cultures in Azerbaijan, as well as the coexistence of representatives of various religious denominations and ethnic groups in an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony, as an example for the entire world. They also expressed their appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev for the policy pursued at the state level.

They mentioned that during their trip to Azerbaijan, they visited Krasnaya Sloboda in the Guba district, and noted that the existence and development of this settlement, as well as the unique Jewish museum created there, serve as an example to the world.

Michael Tuchin and Bernie Kaminetsky also expressed their gratitude for the conditions created in Azerbaijan for the activities of the Jewish community and the conduct of their religious rituals, as well as for the state-level care provided for Jewish places of worship.

President Ilham Aliyev described the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of representatives of various religious and ethnic groups as a way of life for the people of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that such a harmonious atmosphere has existed in the country for centuries. The head of state also underlined that all of this is a key component of the state policy implemented in Azerbaijan and is supported by the government.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant contribution to the dialogue process between religions and cultures at the international level, adding that Baku serves as a host city for discussions on this matter.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.