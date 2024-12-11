PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release

December 11, 2024 BATO: AMENDMENTS TO FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION REGULATION ACT TO ENSURE SAFETY AND ACCOUNTABILITY Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Tuesday underlined the need to update the 11-year-old Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (Republic Act No. 10591), which he said would "further advocate responsible gun ownership and ensure the government's right to regulate the same." Dela Rosa, the chair of the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee, is the sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2895, which introduces amendments to RA 10591 in a bid to make gun ownership more equitable and inclusive. Under SBN 2895, the chief of the Philippine National Police is authorized to designate a representative to issue a Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR), as well as the issuance and renewal of licenses to manufacture and deal firearms. Such amendment is "in line with the direction of providing efficient government service" and reducing red tape in the issuance of licenses and permits, the former PNP chief said during his sponsorship speech. The bill also proposes the addition of individuals or professionals who are exempted from the requirement of a threat assessment certificate, which include allied medical professionals and chief security officers of financial and commercial institutions, and reservists. SBN 2895 also pushes to fix the validity of licenses to manufacture and deal firearms to a period of ten years. The measure also proposes the exemption of sports shooters from COMELEC authority to transport during the election period. The exemption, however, only applies if they are competing in other countries during an election gun ban. "It will be subject of course to safeguards such as being accompanied by a police escort to or from the port or airport of arrival or departure," Dela Rosa said. "Mr. President, these amendments are not about loosening restrictions or promoting the proliferation of firearms. Ito po ay para lalong isulong ang kultura ng kaligtasan at pananagutan, sa pamamagitan ng paglilinaw ng mga regulasyon, at pagpapalaganap ng responsableng pagmamay-ari ng baril. Isa po itong hakbang tungo sa isang mas ligtas na bansa, kung saan ang firearms ay binibigyan ng respeto at ginagamit ayon sa batas at responsableng mga layunin," the senator also said.

