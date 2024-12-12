International Business Magazine Awards 2024 honours over 45 companies for their innovative success stories

L-R: His Excellency Ambassador Dunston Pereira, Group Chief Executive Officer to the Private Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and His Excellency Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE. L-R: His Excellency Ambassador Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the United Arab Emirates and Her Excellency, The Honourable Lady Laila Rahhal El Atfani, Founder and Leader of Woman Business Circle, Business Gate, and I Am Africa Platform. L-R: Khazna Data Centers (Best Data Hosting Solutions Provider UAE 2024, Leading Wholesale Data Center Provider UAE 2024, Best Data Center Infrastructure Operators UAE 2024), Kaden (Best Mixed-Use Development Saudi Arabia 2024)

International Business Magazine Awards 2024 was a grand event at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, held on December 07, and was attended by eminent personalities.

It has been a very memorable year for International Business Magazine in 2024. We saw a record number of nominations for various categories from across the globe.” — Shankar Shivaprasad, Co-founder, CEO of International Business Magazine

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based global business news portal, recently concluded its annual awards ceremony at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai on December 07. Over 50 companies from across the world participated in the International Business Magazine Awards 2024. The Grand Event was attended by over 150 people, including professionals, experts, leaders, and influential personalities belonging to the banking, finance, wealth management, real estate, online trading, healthcare, tourism, hospitality, technology, energy, FMCG, retail, and other such sectors.

International Business Magazine has been organising its annual awards ceremony since 2018. The award event focuses on honouring the best in business globally. The online portal receives over 300,000 views in a month and over 4.2 million views annually. International Business Magazine enjoys a strong following across Facebook (over 19k followers), Twitter (over 1,400 followers), Linkedin (over 8000 followers) and Youtube (over 5000 subscribers). It enjoys a growing audience from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and other sectors worldwide.

International Business Magazine Awards 2024 was graced by the presence of some of the most inspirational leaders of the UAE. The prominent leaders who were present at the event were -

His Excellency Ambassador Dunston Pereira, Group Chief Executive Officer to the Private Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

His Excellency Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE.

His Excellency Ambassador Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the United Arab Emirates and accredited to the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Her Excellency, The Honourable Lady Laila Rahhal El Atfani, Founder and Leader of Woman Business Circle, Business Gate, and I Am Africa Platform. She is also the Vice President of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders.

Some of the top winners at the event included -

Khazna Data Centers (Best Data Hosting Solutions Provider UAE 2024, Leading Wholesale Data Center Provider UAE 2024, Best Data Center Infrastructure Operators UAE 2024), Kaden (Best Mixed-Use Development Saudi Arabia 2024), AssetsFX (Best ECN Trading Platform Asia 2024), Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company (Most Budget-friendly Retail Brand – Saudi Arabia 2024), OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd (Best Customer Service Bank Ghana 2024), Asialink Finance Corporation (Most Inclusive Financial Company to MSMEs Philippines 2024, Most Accessible and Convenient Financing Company Philippines 2024), Reachware (Leading Integration Platform as a service (IPaaS) in Saudi Arabia 2024, Market Disruptor in Enterprise Software Integration in The Middle East 2024), RLC Residences (Leading Real Estate Developer Philippines 2024), Khaleeji Bank (Top Corporate Banking App GCC 2024 (Hafeez), Best Rebranded Bank Bahrain 2024), Traders Hub Currency Brokerage (Best STP Broker UAE 2024, Best Institutional Broker UAE 2024), Abu Dhabi Ports Group (Most Successful Long-term Fund Development Strategy, UAE 2024, Best Overall Investment Relations (large cap), UAE 2024, Best Non-Oil stocks in the Middle East, 2024), Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Retail Banking (Best Retail Bank Kuwait 2024, Fastest Growing Retail Bank Kuwait 2024, Best Commercial Bank Kuwait 2024), and Imtiaz Developments (Leading Property Developers UAE 2024, Best Full-service Real Estate Development Company UAE 2024).

Speaking at the success of the event, Shankar Shivaprasad, Co-founder, CEO, and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine said, “It has been a very memorable year for International Business Magazine in 2024. We saw a record number of nominations for various categories from across the globe. We are glad to have brought the spotlight on some of the most successful brands of their respective sectors. We hope to continue to be a part of their success journey. I extend my warm invitations to all the disruptors, pioneers and innovators from across the globe to file their nominations for 2025 today.”

International Business Magazine is accepting nominations for the 2025 event. File your nominations today or send a query through info@intlbm.com.



About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin and over 5,000 subscribers on Youtube.

https://intlbm.com/

