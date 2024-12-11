Oktopost Expands Leadership By Appointing Adi Krysler as Vice President of Marketing

Adi Krysler, VP of Marketing at Oktopost

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , a leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced today the appointment of Adi Krysler as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, Krysler will oversee the company's global marketing strategy, driving brand awareness, demand generation, and customer engagement initiatives. This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company as it expands its footprint across key markets.With over 15 years of experience in the field, Krysler brings a wealth of knowledge in building high-performing marketing teams, crafting impact-driven campaigns, and aligning marketing efforts with business objectives to enable rapid growth. Prior to joining Oktopost, Krysler held key leadership roles in prominent technology companies such as AppsFlyer and Wix, where she led initiatives that drove significant revenue growth and market expansion.“We are excited to welcome Adi to Oktopost and have full confidence that her marketing acumen and insights based on many years of experience will have a lasting impact on our growing brand,” said Daniel Kushner, CEO and Co-Founder of Oktopost. “This appointment comes at an exciting time as we continue to help B2B organizations maximize the power of social media to yield measurable business outcomes. Adi’s proven track record at B2B-oriented companies will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality solutions to our clients worldwide, showcasing the unique power of a platform purpose-built for B2B needs.”Oktopost empowers B2B organizations to grow and foster lasting business value through social media by amplifying employee voices, streamlining content creation, and delivering actionable insights. Providing advanced social media insights and analytics, Oktopost’s platform helps B2B social media marketers drive business outcomes such as web traffic, lead generation, revenue growth, and brand trust. The company’s recent innovations, including AI-powered social tools and the Advocacy Gamification Engine, underscore its leadership in the evolving B2B marketing landscape.“I am thrilled to join the very talented Oktopost team and leverage my expertise to contribute to the company’s growth and success in this rapidly evolving market,” said Adi Krysler, VP of Marketing at Oktopost. “In today’s B2B marketing landscape, digital-first strategies are essential for organizations of all sizes, and we believe that Oktopost’s solutions are critical for companies looking to become true social B2B organizations and build lasting relationships. I look forward to building on the company’s success and driving its next growth phase.”Krysler holds an MBA from Reichman University and is recognized for her digital marketing, content strategy, and performance optimization expertise. She is an active voice in the B2B marketing community and regularly shares insights on the evolving marketing landscape.For more information about Oktopost and its leadership team, please visit [ www.oktopost.com About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

