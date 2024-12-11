CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Fayetteville, NC

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet proudly announces its launch in Fayetteville, NC . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Alexandria Bufford joins Dr. Jem Scott-Emuakpor to service Fayetteville and surrounding areas.“It is my wish that every family in Fayetteville become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."As a dedicated veterinarian with four years of experience, I am passionate about providing a peaceful transition for pets and their families during their most challenging times. Working in a small animal practice, I witnessed firsthand the stress and anxiety that pets and their owners often face in a clinic setting. This has fueled my commitment to offering compassionate end-of-life care that honors the bond between pets and their humans. I strive to create a supportive environment where families can navigate this difficult process with grace and understanding, ensuring their beloved companions receive the dignity they deserve.," says Dr. Alexandria Bufford. Dr. Bufford brings compassion and dedication to in-home pet euthanasia, helping families navigate their pets’ final moments with peace and dignity. A Tuskegee University graduate, earning both her undergraduate degree in 2015 and her DVM in 2020, Dr. Bufford has four years of experience in small animal practice and a background as an active-duty Army veterinarian.Her passion for end-of-life care stems from witnessing the stress pets often experience in clinic settings, inspiring her to offer a more comfortable and compassionate alternative. Dr. Bufford is devoted to honoring the bond between pets and their families, ensuring their beloved companions feel loved and at ease in their final moments.Dr. Bufford services Fayetteville, Sanford, Raeford, Hope Mills, Cameron, Spring Lake, Fort, Bragg, Dunn, Lillington, Southern Pines, Benson, Red Springs, Saint Pauls, Roseboro, Broadway, Coats, Erwin, StedmanHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $315 in Fayetteville. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 80 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

