Emagia Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Worldwide AR Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash Automation solutions, has been named as a Major Player in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US51740924, December 2024).Emagia has also been recognized as a Leader in the ”IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Small and Midmarket 2024 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US52692224, December, 2024).“Emagia is excited to be recognized by IDC MarketScape for our innovations and solutions in the accounts receivables automation space”, said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia. “At Emagia, our teams have pioneered AI-First focus for Order-to-Cash for over a decade. Our mission has been to transform enterprises' complex and inefficient Order-to-Cash operations to exponentially efficient intelligent, self-driving, and touchless operations. We have delivered cutting edge AI solutions for AR teams every year and we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of autonomous finance innovations that are easy-to-deploy and can bring faster ROI for accounts receivable teams to create extraordinary and exponential impact to their organizations.”Emagia’s platform for AR offers Gia AI, a Generative AI-based GPT copilot that automates finance AR operations for better efficiency and compliance. Gia enhances document processing by extracting and analyzing data from financial documents such as remittance, invoices, lockbox images and other documents. It uses GenAI AI to deliver rapid insights and summary from finance data and reports.Emagia’s accounts receivables automation platform includes integrated solutions for: AI-powered Credit Risk Management : Automates credit approvals and real-time risk assessments. AI-powered Collections Management : AI-powered collections activities to boost efficiency and automate dunning processes. AI-powered Deductions Management : Streamlines dispute resolution with reason codes and automated workflows.• AI-powered Cash Application: AI-based engine accelerates cash posting by auto-matching payments and remittances.• AI-powered Invoicing: Omnichannel e-invoicing including EIPP Portal, providing. 24/7 access to invoices, payments, and dispute resolution.• AI-powered Payments: Modernizes global B2B payments with smart, efficient payment orchestration• Order-To-Cash Analytics: Offers intelligent insights to optimize credit, collections, and cash flow management.About Emagia:Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for global order-to-cash operations. Emagia has a track record of delivering digital world-class performance to several companies around the world. Emagia’s customers include Staples, Shell, Unilever, Unisys, Meredith, and others across many industries. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end Order-to-Cash process.About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

