Reli Launches the Smart Bird Cage: Redefining Modern Bird Care

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reli, a brand in smart home and pet related products, has announced the prelaunch on Kickstarter of its groundbreaking product: the Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage. Designed specifically for modern bird care, this cage will fill the gap in the market for smart products tailored to pet companion birds. Dedicated to enhancing the health, happiness, and care experience for both birds and their owners.

The Vision Behind the Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage:

From the designer, the initial idea for the product was born out of a simple yet profound question: How can technology enhance the lives of pet birds and their owners? While many smart pet products cater to dogs and cats, the bird care product segment—representing the fourth-largest market in the pet market—remains significantly underserved. Reli's design team sought to change that by creating a product that offers both advanced functionality and a deep understanding of birds' natural needs.

“Over the past year, we’ve heard from many pet bird owners about the challenges they face—whether it’s keeping their bird’s space clean, choosing the right food, or setting up a comfortable home. These are common struggles that often make bird care feel more complicated than it needs to be. Drawing on our team’s knowledge of bird behavior, the success of our earlier bird-focused products, and all the valuable feedback from our users, we wanted to create a solution that simplifies these tasks." said the co-founder of Reli.

A First of Its Kind: Unique Features of the Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage:

The Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage stands out as the only intelligent cage tailored specifically for bird care. Its features include:

1. Spacious Comfort and Accessibility

- Measuring 82cm x 46cm x 180cm (32" x 18" x 71"), provides a generous and comfortable living space for the birds.

- Four large entries ensure easy access, allowing birds to fly in and out freely.

2. Smart Feeding and Hydration

- Equipped with an intelligent dispenser system, the cage automatically rinses out leftover food, husk, and water before each refill, preventing spoilage and maintaining optimal health for your birds.

3. Automated Cleaning System

- The cage features a bottom tray with bird sand and an automated system that sweeps waste into a designated trash tray for easy disposal.

4. UV Sterilization for Health and Safety

- A UV sterilization system activates only after cleaning, targeting the waste tray to maintain a hygienic environment without exposing your birds to any harm.

5. Customizable Lighting Modes

- Five lighting modes to create the perfect ambiance and simulate natural lighting conditions.

6. Dual Control Options

- Effortlessly manage the cage’s functions through the control knob or the Reli Up app, offering flexibility and convenience.

7. Sleek Modular Design

- Designed with aesthetics in mind, the cage’s modular and minimalist structure blends seamlessly into any modern home.

This unparalleled combination of features makes the Reli Birddy Smart Bird Cage a game-changer for bird owners everywhere.

Reli’s Journey: Innovating Bird Products Through Technology

Reli began its journey into the bird market with its first product Birddy Smart Bird House, a product that quickly captured the attention of bird enthusiasts. Launched on Kickstarter, it became the third most-backed bird product on the platform, with over 1,400 backers supporting the campaign. Building on this success, Reli expanded its product line with innovative solutions tailored to various aspects, including the Birddy Smart Feeder GreenTough™, the Hummingbird Feeder, and the Smart Bird Bath. Each product reflects Reli’s commitment to combining advanced technology with thoughtful design, creating tools that enhance both the user experience and the well-being of birds.

Reli’s Goal: Relink to Nature

At Reli, innovation meets sustainability with the mission to “Relink to Nature.” The Birddy Smart Bird Cage is designed to simplify bird care for owners while offering birds a comfortable habitat. Its goal is not to encourage prolonged confinement but to balance convenience with the freedom birds deserve.

"Birds are vital to our ecosystem," said Reli’s co-founder. "We aim to inspire care for these remarkable creatures while providing tools that make bird care more engaging and meaningful."

Reli’s commitment to ethical and innovative pet care has earned recognition at global exhibitions like the UK’s GLEE, in publications such as Germany’s Green Lifestyle Magazine, and through prestigious awards such as the Muse Design Award and recognition at CES.

