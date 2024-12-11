Skincare Buzz from Poland Tolpa Lands in UK for Christmas

Reduce imperfections & calm skin with Tolpa Sebio Max Effect 4 Molecule Serum

Launching in Boots, cult dermatologist-endorsed Tolpa the skincare brand from Poland launches in UK.

Tolpa hits the perfect balance between nature and science, bringing the best from nature together with the latest in skincare science in each product formulation.” — Agnieszka Hrycaj, Head of Product Dept, Tolpa:

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching in Boots stores nationwide and on Boots.com, Tolpa, the cult skincare brand from Poland launches in the UK. Introducing a power line-up of ten skincare products designed to rebalance the skin’s barrier by taking a ‘less-is-more’ approach to the number of products in a skincare regime, this dermatologist-endorsed brand ensures that each product used - works to the maximum effect. Developed by skincare scientists, Tolpa products offer those suffering from three common skin issues including acne, rosacea and dehydration, a simple regime with products packed with skin actives to deliver a significant impact. The outlook for skin is looking moisturised, clear and calm this Christmas!

The Tolpa range comprises nature-inspired, science-powered and dermatologically proven skincare products designed to deal with challenging skin issues. Tolpa has already achieved cult status thanks to incredible consumer testimonials showcasing impressive results.

Tolpa skincare treatments are designed to address specific concerns including imperfections, acne, rosacea and dryness. Tolpa lands in the ‘sweet spot’ between the natural and the scientific – benefiting from the best that nature has to offer, with formulations that are rigorously laboratory and dermatologically tested to help improve skin. With active ingredients blended at the optimum potency to deliver tangible results without irritation and tested and trialled under dermatologist-supervised conditions, Tolpa delivers product textures formulated for comfort, with appealing fragrances, cooling effects and tone-evening benefits.

Enjoy the gift of beautiful skin this Christmas with Tolpa's ten skin heroes:

Sebio range for acne:

1. tolpa.® dermo face Sebio+ CICA Cream (40ml / RRP £10.99)

2. tolpa.® dermo face Sebio+ Face Wash Gel with 2 acids: AHA+LHA (195ml / RRP £8.99)

3. tolpa.® dermo face Sebio Max Effect 4 Molecule Serum (20ml / £9.99)

Rosacal range for rosacea:

4. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Micellar Liquid (400ml / RRP £8.99)

5. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Face & Eye Micellar Wash Gel (150ml / RRP £8.99)

6. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Strengthening Day Cream SPF10 (40ml / RRP £12.99)

7. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Regenerating Night Cream (40ml / RRP £12.99)

Lipidrio range for dryness:

8. tolpa.® dermo face Lipidrio Nourishing Regenerating Cream (day) (40ml / £12.99)

9. tolpa.® dermo face Lipidrio Nourishing Regenerating Cream-Oil (night) (40ml / RRP £12.99)

10. tolpa.® dermo face Lipidrio Nourishing Regenerating Eye Cream (10ml / RRP £12.99)

Peat is in the 'DNA' of all Tolpa skincare products. It has antibacterial and astringent properties. It contains potent antioxidants that, in conjunction with minerals, rejuvenate, regenerate, moisturise, soothe irritation and fight free radicals. It is well tolerated by sensitive skin making it more resistant to external factors. Tolpa's peat also stimulates the cell renewal processes, strengthens the skin's structure, protects it from drying and makes it less susceptible to irritation.

Agnieszka Hrycaj, Head of Product Department, Tolpa said: “Tolpa hits the perfect balance between nature and science by bringing the best from nature together with the latest in skincare science in each of its product formulations. They contain a range of active ingredients for remarkable results without causing skin irritation. Tolpa’s sustainably-derived peat is our power ingredient that captures the true wonder of nature. The skin benefit results we have seen in our laboratory tests are truly astonishing.”

The benefits of the Tolpa range are proven via lab and dermatological tests. Results show improvements in skin elasticity and moisture levels, wrinkle reduction, minimisation of pore size and reduced sebum production and redness. All Tolpa products are allergy tested to be safe for sensitive skin with no irritating ingredients, cruelty free and formulated to supercharge the power of nature through science, to deliver proven results.

Exclusive to Boots, the Tolpa range of ten skincare products is available in stores nationwide and on-line at Boots.com to bring skin relief to those suffering from either acne, rosacea or dryness. Inspired by nature and rigorously laboratory and dermatologically-tested, Tolpa really delivers.

