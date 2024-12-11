OPPOLIA's Design Tour: A Creative Exchange with Malaysian Professionals

oppolia tour oppolia tour 2 oppolia jane alice series

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 9th, a group of elite design professionals from Malaysia visited the OPPOLIA HQ showroom, fully aware of the new collections and the concept of whole-house customization.OPPOLIA Showroom TourThis immersive design study tour was organized by iN Design Lab and 77° Global Furnishings Media which aimed to provide an inspiring experience for designers and architects. The event allowed designers to gain first-hand insights into innovative design trends by OPPOLIA Home . They collaborated with the company, fostering valuable professional relationships and exchanging creative ideas. Additionally, the tour provided designers with a channel to obtain OPPOLIA premium woodwork for their future projects, enhancing their competitive edge in the market.Before the showroom tour, Mr. Zac, Sales Director of OPPOLIA Home, delivered a captivating presentation. With a deep understanding of OPPOLIA's innovative approach, he highlighted the company's commitment to redefining home customization. By sharing the history of the company, current business network developments, and future plans, he emphasized the potential for future collaboration with designers. "We foresee a future where more families will benefit from our home solutions," Mr. Zac concluded, "so we will never stop exploring and innovating."Building on this vision, OPPOLIA's showroom offered a tangible experience of these innovative concepts. The spacious, elegantly designed displays showcased a wide array of customizable home solutions. The comprehensive tour included OPPOLIA's whole-house solutions, 2024 collection highlights, high-end furniture and appliances, and the seamless integration of wooden doors and wall panels. Instead of presenting cabinets and furniture separately, OPPOLIA transformed each home space into a cohesive scene with tailored furnishings, allowing visitors to experience the actual living environment. Moreover, the showroom featured a curated selection of sustainable materials with E0-grade cabinet panels, underscoring OPPOLIA's commitment to eco-friendly practices. Witnessing the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that was put into creating each piece left a lasting impression on the designers. "The experience was truly eye-opening. And as for myself, I am excited to the possibilities for future projects and collaborations with OPPOLIA!” after touring, one of the visiting designers shared.More about OPPOLIA HomeFounded as part of Oppein Home Group Inc., OPPOLIA is recognized for its dedication to quality and innovation in minimalist-style home furnishings. The company collaborates with Italian designers to develop innovative home solutions. For example, the OPPOLIA kitchen named "Cindy" won the 2022-2023 A’ Design Award for Furniture Design and Interior Space & Exhibition Design. Additionally, the 2024 OPPOLIA Home Solution , "Jane · Alice," received a Gold award at the MUSE Design Awards. Over the years, OPPOLIA has established a strong reputation for delivering high-end, customized solutions that cater to a diverse clientele.OPPOLIA also boasts unmatched capabilities in the bulk customization of premium cabinetry. The company operates over 3 million square meters of production space, equipped with intelligent manufacturing systems imported from Germany’s HOMAG. This setup achieves an impressive product precision of 0.1 mm and a design-to-production accuracy of 99.9%, positioning OPPOLIA as a leader in the industry.OPPOLIA has over 1,200 showrooms and stores worldwide and continues to expand. By joining OPPOLIA's global dealership network, you will benefit from a reliable supply of products, exclusive pricing, comprehensive training, and various incentives. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with the top company in China and the highest-ranked brand worldwide. For more information, contact OPPOLIA Dealership

