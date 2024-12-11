PRESS RELEASE – DLE Enhances Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOKŌ KĀNĀWAI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
JORDAN LOWE
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DLE ENHANCES PRESCRIPTION DRUG MONITORING PROGRAM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 10, 2024
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED) is enhancing the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) to help prevent drug overdoses and deaths from lethal drug combinations.
The improved PDMP integrates a patient’s history of prescriptions for controlled substances into their electronic health record. This enhances the prescriber’s ability to identify the dangerous allocation of prescription drug quantities or combinations and reduces the risk of possible substance use disorder.
NED is providing this enhancement in partnership with its PDMP vendor, Bamboo Health.
“Advanced prescription monitoring improves the quality of care in our communities and combats the rise in drug overdoses. We are empowering our healthcare providers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and improve health outcomes for the people of Hawai‘i,” said NED Acting Administrator Michael Hartsock.
Funding for the $346,000 annual contract with Bamboo Health to enhance the drug prescription monitoring program comes from a grant awarded to the Hawai‘i Department of Health by the CDC’s Overdose Data to Action in States initiative.
Healthcare providers and pharmacies are encouraged to take advantage by enrolling through Bamboo Health’s PMP Gateway.
# # #
Media Contact:
Brooks Baehr
Public Information Officer
Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-5051
Mobile: 808-892-9272
Email: [email protected]
