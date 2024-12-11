Elizabethton Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Elizabethton for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Rep. Renea Jones, R-Unicoi; Jan Compton, regional director for TDEC; William E. “Bill” Carter, mayor of Elizabethton; Michael Simerly, mayor pro-tem of Elizabethton; and Deb Gouge, member of the Elizabethton City Council.

