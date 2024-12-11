From $19.8 Billion to $61.2 Billion : Data Centre Networking Market Growth Outlook 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Data Centre Networking Market ," The global global data centre networking market was valued at $19.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $61.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.The Data Centre Networking is efficiently operating of variety of infrastructures through different networking resources used all together. It plays a crucial role in storage and processing of data through assistance of various networking resources. Data centre networking is capable of operating data delivery with high bandwidth via switches, servers and storage endpoints. It enables connecting many networks together and making cloud computing feasible. The major driving factor of the market accounts to the rising demand of high speed data connection and increasing need of cloud storage. Moreover, in recent years there has been a huge increment in investments made in Data Centre Networking Industry globally. This further contributes to the Data Centre Networking Market Growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/456 On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the Data Centre Networking Market Share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to increase in adoption of data center networking solutions driven by several advantages offered by data center networking such as energy efficiency. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth during the Data Centre Networking Market Forecast period, owing to extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of data centre networking solution throughout the process.Depending on end-user, IT and telecom segment is dominating the Data Centre Networking Market Size and is expected to do so in the forecast period as, data center networking have become a more strategic asset for IT companies as well as telecom operators. However, Healthcare segment is anticipated to have the highest growth in the forecast period due to data center networking is finding increasing applications to serve hospitals, biotech, pharmaceutical, and other healthcare organizations.Depending on the region, North America dominated the Data Centre Networking Market Analysis in 2021, as a result of the enormously high demand from businesses for on-demand services, real-time user contact, and effective storage management. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing importance of smart technologies, IoT-powered devices, Big Data, Industry 4.0, 5G, and cloud computing in this region.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-centre-networking-market/purchase-options The data centre networking market was valued at $21.78 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $61.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.2%. The current estimation of 2031 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. COVID19 outbreak has significantly impacted the data center networking market. It led to complete shutdown of manufacturing and production across the globe. The global economy was also severely impacted by this pandemic, which further generated hurdles for many industries and businesses globally. Furthermore, this pandemic has elevated the data traffic. The growth of emerging technologies; for instance Internet of Things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence has resulted to an upsurge in requirement of storage volume. However, this upsurge has driven the investments in Data Centre Networking Industry globally.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By component, the solution segment dominated the data centre networking market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-user, the IT & telecom segment dominated the data centre networking market in 2021.However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region-wise, the data centre networking market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/456 This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the data centre networking market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technology, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Intel, Juniper Network, Lenovo and Microsoft Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, along with Data Centre Networking Market Trends which propel growth of the data centre networking market globally.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Smart Building MarketNorth America Remote Sensing Services MarketSouth East Asia 5G Private Network MarketIoT MarketVSAT Maritime Satellite Communication MarketHigh Dynamic Range Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.