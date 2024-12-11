Helix Biopharma Corp. Appoints James G. Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Murphy brings over 30 years' experience in finance and operations management in the life sciences.

Helix is well-positioned to make a significant impact in oncology and I look forward to contributing to its financial and operational success.” — James B. Murphy, CFO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: “HBP”, OTC PINK: “HBPCD”, FRANKFURT: “HBP0”) (“Helix” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel and unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology, based on its proprietary technological CEACAM6 platform, DOS47, is pleased to announce the appointment of James B. Murphy as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company.Mr. Murphy is a certified public accountant with over thirty years of experience in finance and operations management. He is currently a consultant with Danforth Advisors LLC (“Danforth”), a leading provider of outsourced strategic and operational specialists across functions in the life sciences industry. While at Danforth, Mr. Murphy has served over fifteen private and publicly held life sciences companies as CFO and CFO Advisor, helping them secure over USD 0.5 billion in financing and successfully execute pivotal asset transactions. Mr. Murphy will function as a consultant to Helix pursuant to a consulting agreement between the Company and Danforth.Jacek Antas, CEO of Helix, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jim to Helix. His extensive experience in guiding life sciences companies through key financial milestones, coupled with his proven ability to drive strategic growth, makes him an invaluable addition to our team as we remain laser focused on advancing our CEACAM6 platform and new assets to get them to patients as soon as possible.”“The Helix team and its technology has a tremendous amount of potential. Helix is well-positioned to make a significant impact in oncology and I look forward to contributing to its financial and operational success. I welcome the opportunity to work with Helix management and its Board of Directors to continue the promise of Helix.” said Mr. Murphy.About Helix BioPharma Corp.Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the TSX under the symbol “HBP”, on OTC PINK under the symbol “HBPCD” and on FWB under the symbol “HBP0”.Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and UncertaintiesThis news release contains certain statements regarding Helix BioPharma Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) as defined by Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include and are not limited to financial projections and expectations regarding Helix’s future business and operations, particularly related to the Company’s CEACAM6 platform, DOS47 and new asset transactions that Helix intends to close. These statements use terms like “estimates,” “expects,” “will,” and similar language indicating future events, or the negative thereof or any other comparable terminology referring to future events or results.However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond Helix’s control, which may lead to actual results differing materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to Helix’s financial condition, including (a) lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its stage of development, government regulation, development success of and market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of Helix to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Forward-looking statements reflect the management’s current beliefs and are based on information available to the management on the date of this news release, and the Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement should those beliefs change, except as required by law. Further information regarding these risks and uncertainties can be found in Helix’s periodic reports and information forms on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

