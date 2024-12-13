ISMG and Deutsche Bank Partner to Launch Global Banking Series on Third-Party Mandated Applications

Collaborative Three-Part Series to Address TPMA Challenges in the Financial Sector

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISMG, a global leader in cybersecurity education and media, is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with Deutsche Bank, one of the world’s leading banks and a pioneer in the financial services industry, to deliver the first edition of a global banking series. The initiative is aimed at supporting banks and financial institutions in addressing the complexities of third-party mandated applications, or TPMAs.In today’s interconnected banking environment, TPMAs have emerged as indispensable tools for data submission, client integration and regulatory adherence. Recent studies found that 98% of organizations have a relationship with a third party that has been breached. The ability to navigate these applications effectively is not just a competitive advantage but a necessity.“This initiative with Deutsche Bank marks the beginning of a broader industry movement toward greater transparency and collaboration,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. “By uniting CISOs from leading institutions around the world, we are not only taking a step to address the challenges of third-party mandated applications but also setting a new standard for operational integrity and trust in the financial sector.”ISMG’s partnership with Deutsche Bank builds on its rich heritage and deep expertise in cybersecurity and financial services. BankInfoSecurity, ISMG’s first publication, has been a trusted resource for the BFSI sector, delivering critical insights into regulatory trends, emerging threats and innovative solutions for over a decade.Led by ISMG’s in-house editorial team, the series is structured around three core sessions, each focusing on a critical aspect of TPMAs:• Regulatory Mandated Applications• Client-Mandated Applications• Market-Driven and Partner Bank TPMAsThe series is set to offer peer-to-peer conversations in a Chatham House environment and create an open dialogue for collaborative problem-solving. This unique setting will allow CISOs, CROs, CIOs and other executive leaders from global financial services institutions to benchmark strategies, address regulatory complexities and improve client onboarding frameworks across various classification criteria.“While third-party mandated applications is not a new topic, the number of applications has quadrupled in the last couple of years and represents up to 22% of our overall portfolio,” said Osama Jamaleddine, CISO of corporate banking at Deutsche Bank. “With the pressure this puts on financial institutions, it’s important that we work together to ensure that we have a good understanding about our liability and tailor our controls accordingly.”Central to this initiative is ISMG’s CyberEd.io platform – a global education and training hub that complements the banking series by providing a foundation for ongoing industry education. Designed to serve the community, the platform provides cybersecurity courses and expert insights to deepen the understanding of the challenges and strategies outlined throughout the series.“This is a step toward CyberEd.io’s mission of providing a world-class education on a range of cybersecurity topics to professionals at all levels customized based on their personal and organizational needs,” Kalra said. “We look forward to building on the success of this initiative to support other global organizations facing challenges similar to those of Deutsche Bank.”By uniting CISOs from leading institutions around the world, ISMG and Deutsche Bank are not only taking a step toward addressing the challenges of TPMAs but also establishing a new standard for operational integrity and trust in the financial sector.Join global BFSI leaders in reshaping how financial institutions approach security and compliance with third-party mandated applications. To register for this exclusive three-part series and benchmark your TPMA strategy, click here ***About ISMGInformation Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.About Deutsche BankDeutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.About ISMG EventsISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.About CyberEd.ioCyberEd.io is on a mission to ‘Close the Gap’ by providing comprehensive cybersecurity education to the industry. Millions of cybersecurity jobs are unfilled today globally due to a shortage of essential skills. From basic cybersecurity skills to job/role-specific skills, the shortage of qualified resources is overwhelming. And this gap continues to expand with every new attack, every new technology innovation introduced at an organization, every new compliance requirement, and every new business initiative that extends an organization beyond its physical boundaries and geographical reach. CyberEd.io provides the cybersecurity training and education needed to close this gap. Taught by a faculty of industry-renowned practitioners, the courseware on CyberEd.io is focused on building resiliency and improving the capability maturity for cybersecurity programs at organizations of every size.

