Chula Vista Entertainment Complex to Transform SoCal's Media Landscape

Chula Vista Entertainment Complex

CVEC partners with Chula Vista to build a premier media hub, featuring virtual production, post-production, and a film slate with Buffalo 8.

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEChula Vista Entertainment Complex (CVEC) and the City of Chula Vista Partner to Establish a Premier Media Production Hub in Southern CaliforniaChula Vista, CA — The Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved a letter of intent with Chula Vista Entertainment Complex (CVEC) on Tuesday, December 10th to begin the initial phase that paves the way for CVEC to become a cutting-edge hub for production and entertainment, transforming the region into a premier destination for creativity and innovation.CVEC will provide a comprehensive range of offerings, including virtual production studios, post-production facilities, and creator-specific coworking spaces, making cutting-edge production resources accessible to filmmakers, creators, and businesses of all sizes.“The Chula Vista Entertainment will be the only of its kind in San Diego County. This project will set a new standard for our region and will bring critical new economic development to South County.”- Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.The project will be developed in two phases: the first phase will feature the coworking and event space alongside state-of-the-art audio recording and A/V post-production facilities, while the second phase will introduce an expansive ~89,000 sqft. multi-stage virtual production studio across the street from phase 1 along Millennia Avenue.Together, CVEC and the City of Chula Vista aim to support the growth of the film and media production industries in the region by offering first-class resources, educational programs, and production incentives that train, empower, and foster local talent while attracting outside production projects to Southern California.“The Hollywood model is broken—and CVEC is here to change that. Chula Vista is a city that dreams big, and as big dreamers ourselves, we’re proud to join forces on this industry-shifting complex. Together, we’re not just revitalizing the local production economy; we’re putting San Diego County back on the map as a powerhouse for media and innovation.”- Aaron David Roberts, CEO & Founder, CVECCVEC estimates $545 million in economic impact over the next decade for Chula Vista and its surrounding communities. CVEC aims to redefine Chula Vista as a premier destination for virtual production and media innovation, driving economic growth, fostering community engagement, and creating unprecedented opportunities for local creative talent."This agreement marks the beginning of a transformative economic development opportunity for our city. With this action, we are laying the foundation for a state-of-the-art virtual film production facility that will create new jobs and position our city as a key player in the evolving film and digital media industries. This is the first step in a broader vision to drive innovation and build a sustainable economic future for our community."– Maria Kachadoorian, Chula Vista City ManagerCVEC’s advisory board boasts decades of high-level industry experience, including Bill Oakley, former writer and showrunner of The Simpsons, Julie Lombardi, an executive at Emmy award-winning production company Truly Original, and Armando Osuna, an accomplished tech & media entrepreneur and venture capitalist."I'm incredibly excited about CVEC's game-changing vision for California's entertainment industry! Their cutting-edge virtual production studios and creative workspace design aren't just about building another facility - they're creating a whole new ecosystem where both major productions and independent creators can thrive. This is exactly the spark our industry needs!"- Julie Lombardi, SVP, Programming at Truly Original & CVEC Advisory Board Member“CVEC is bringing Hollywood-level innovation to Chula Vista — without the traffic or $23 smoothies. This is a game-changer for creators and a giant leap for Southern California’s entertainment scene.”- Bill Oakley, writer, producer & CVEC Advisory Board Member"I'm excited about the CVEC project and the opportunity to partner with tech providers, media companies, schools, and creators. Engaging venture capital will amplify its impact and drive innovation. This collaboration isn’t just strategic—it’s transformative, creating lasting change for Chula Vista."- Armando Osuna, Founder at Meadow Ventures & CVEC Advisory Board MemberCVEC is also developing an exciting slate of films in partnership with Buffalo 8, with production slated to begin in 2025.The CVEC leadership team includes Garrett Eland, Keely Kemp, Sovanna Mam, and Zac Hunter.For more information on the Chula Vista Entertainment Complex or partnership opportunities, please visit chulavistaec.com or contact info@chulavistaec.com

