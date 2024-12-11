Jungmin Lee: Transforming Memories into Art – Featured in WOWwART Magazine,

WOWwART Magazine cover Content page-wowwart Jungmin Lee's Interview Creative Excellence Award Award Lee

Jungmin Lee, featured in WOWwART’s debut issue, transforms memories into art, blending nostalgia, dreams, and heritage through mixed media.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOWwART Magazine , the newly launched London-based art and culture publication, proudly features South Korean artist Jungmin Lee in its debut issue. Known for her evocative mixed-media creations that blend personal and collective memory, Lee’s work has captivated audiences worldwide. In an exclusive interview titled "Dreams and Found Materials," Lee shares her inspirations, creative process, and the profound cultural heritage that shapes her art.Jungmin Lee’s art is a celebration of nostalgia, dreams, and the tactile warmth of memory. Her intricate, miniature worlds—crafted from found materials and mixed media—invite viewers to explore themes of belonging, identity, and emotional resilience. “Art helps me bring back the forgotten past,” Lee reflects. “Drawing, painting, and sculpting make me remember what I enjoyed, when I felt a strong emotion, and allow me to slow down in my present life.”Lee’s work is deeply rooted in her South Korean heritage, drawing inspiration from childhood memories, family traditions, and ancestral rituals. Her piece 'Cabinet', a layered collage of stamps, stickers, and pages from her mother’s notebooks, exemplifies her ability to bridge personal history with broader cultural narratives. “From my memories in Korea, the traditional foods and ancestral rites with my family come to my mind,” Lee explains. “Often, my family members and their personalities become my starting point to sketch the unknown creatures or my imaginary friend characters.”In the interview, Lee also discusses the role of dreams in her creative process, describing them as “uncertain, blurry, and weird,” which opens up endless possibilities for experimentation. “Dreams give me free ground to start from,” she says. “They represent less pressure and motivate me to switch the storyline, draw without a plan, or combine found materials.”WOWwART Magazine, which celebrates the diverse talents of artists, photographers, and curators, also presented Lee with its prestigious "Creative Excellence Award". The magazine praised her ability to transform ordinary objects into extraordinary visual narratives, calling her work “intensely personal and universally resonant.”Jungmin Lee’s work is a mesmerizing blend of nostalgia, dreams, and cultural heritage, brought to life through her innovative use of mixed media. Her art captures the essence of memory and emotion, creating miniature worlds that invite viewers to explore profound storytelling and personal connections.The Creative Excellence Award highlights Jungmin Lee’s ability to transform everyday moments into extraordinary works of art, resonating with audiences on a global scale. Her dedication to preserving cultural identity while pushing artistic boundaries has made her a standout figure in contemporary art.Through her art, Lee creates “miniature worlds” that reflect both individual and collective dynamics. “The process of creating a small environment gives coziness and warmth to my mind,” she shares. “I hope this feeling could help to share the playful spirits and healing aspects of art.”About Jungmin LeeJungmin Lee is a South Korean artist and designer whose work explores themes of memory, identity, and cultural heritage. A graduate with distinction from the ArtCenter College of Design, Lee uses mixed media and found materials to create intricate, tactile pieces that evoke nostalgia and emotional connection. Her art has been celebrated for its profound storytelling and ability to transform everyday objects into extraordinary visual narratives.About WOWwART MagazineWOWwART Magazine is a London-based art and culture publication that serves as a gateway to the dynamic art world. Featuring engaging interviews, insightful articles, and captivating visuals, the magazine celebrates the diverse talents of artists, photographers, and curators. Available in print and digital format across 190 countries, WOWwART enhances visibility and engagement, fostering a deeper appreciation for creative expression. Its mission is to inspire and connect a global community, empowering future generations to embrace the transformative power of art.

