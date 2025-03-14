Stacey Niedentohl Featured in Reader’s House Magazine

Reader's House magazine issue 49 Stacey Niedentohl Stacey Niedentohl 's feature page 2

Stacey Niedentohl earns Editor's Choice Award of Literary Excellence in Reader’s House Magazine, sharing insights on grief, healing, and her spiritual journey.

My clients were the inspiration for this book. So many of them would mention being afraid they would forget things about their loved one.” — Stacey Niedentohl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author and spiritual healer Stacey Niedentohl has been featured in the latest issue of Reader's House magazine, where she opens up about her transformative books on grief and spiritual connection. The issue, which highlights bestselling, award-winning, and exceptional authors, also honours Niedentohl with the Editor's Choice Award of Literary Excellence, a prestigious recognition presented to a select group of exceptional authors.In the exclusive interview , Niedentohl discusses her journey as a medium, the inspiration behind her books, and the profound role that spiritual healing and crystals play in her life. The magazine praises Niedentohl for her literary contributions, which have offered solace and healing to those navigating grief and loss. Her books, My Head Knows…But My Heart Still Hurts and My Crystal Addiction Diary, are highlighted for their depth, warmth, and practical guidance, offering readers an invaluable resource on their spiritual journeys."I finally, after 50 years on this earth, felt comfortable in my own skin. And the most amazing thing happened. I have not had a panic or anxiety attack since," Niedentohl shared in the interview, reflecting on her transformative journey of healing and self-discovery.The interview dives deep into Niedentohl's personal and professional journey, with the author revealing how her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks led her to embrace her spiritual calling. Her heartfelt dedication to helping others find peace and healing shines through as she discusses the inspiration behind her books and her ongoing work as a psychic medium.“My clients were the inspiration for this book. So many of them would mention being afraid they would forget things about their loved one.” Niedentohl said of her journal My Head Knows…But My Heart Still Hurts. "It’s my hope that this journal will help people remember the essence of their loved ones, instead of staying trapped in grief."Niedentohl also reflects on her practice with crystals and their role in spiritual healing, noting how they have become a key part of her work with clients and her own spiritual practice. She emphasizes the importance of being gentle with oneself during grief and seeking the right support, including professional counseling and spiritual guidance.The magazine commended Niedentohl for her dedication to her spiritual work and her commitment to helping others navigate the complexities of grief and healing. Reader’s House continues to celebrate her achievements and looks forward to her future projects, including new books and an upcoming podcast.For more insights, readers can explore the full interview and discover Niedentohl’s ongoing contributions to spiritual healing in Reader’s House Magazine’s latest issue.About Stacey NiedentohlStacey Niedentohl is a renowned evidential medium, spiritual healer, and author whose work has touched the lives of many. Her books, My Head Knows…But My Heart Still Hurts and My Crystal Addiction Diary, have gained recognition for their profound insights into grief, healing, and spiritual growth. Stacey has also worked with numerous clients, helping them reconnect with their loved ones in spirit. She is currently working on new projects, including two books and a set of Oracle cards, to further assist individuals on their spiritual journeys. Stacey regularly offers mentoring to those seeking to explore their mediumship abilities and leads spiritual retreats.About Reader’s HouseReader’s House is a premier literary magazine dedicated to showcasing bestselling, award-winning, and exceptional authors. Featuring interviews, book reviews, and exclusive insights from prominent writers, the magazine is available worldwide in over 190 countries and can be found in stores such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Waterstones. Reader’s House continues to support the literary community by celebrating authors who inspire, challenge, and engage their readers. For more information, visit www.readershouse.co.uk

