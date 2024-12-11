KARD Announces Highly Anticipated NEW ERA 2025 North America Tour with New Stops and Exclusive After Parties

KARD’s NEW ERA 2025 Tour expands with new stops and exclusive after parties in select cities, delivering unforgettable fan experiences across North America.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KARD, the groundbreaking co-ed K-pop group known for their genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, is set to bring their signature energy to North America with the NEW ERA 2025 Tour. This tour marks an exciting chapter for the group and their fans, promising unforgettable performances, exclusive fan experiences, and after-party celebrations in select cities.The tour kicks off on February 27th in Nashville, TN, at Marathon Music Works, with stops in major cities across North America, including recently added dates in San Francisco, CA, on March 16th at Regency Ballroom.Tour Dates and Locations:February 27 – Nashville, TN | Marathon Music WorksMarch 01 – Dallas, TX | South Side Music HallMarch 04 – Toronto, ON | The Concert HallMarch 07 – Miami, FL | Miami Beach BandshellMarch 09– Washington, D.C. | Howard TheatreMarch 12 – Los Angeles, CA | Avalon HollywoodMarch 14 – Chicago, IL | Copernicus CenterMarch 16 – San Francisco, CA | Regency BallroomExclusive After Parties in Select CitiesIn addition to the tour, KARD is bringing the celebration to the next level with 21+ after-parties in Dallas, Miami, and Chicago. Fans attending the after-parties can enjoy curated DJ sets, themed drinks, and a chance to connect with other Hidden KARDs in an intimate, lively setting.Tickets and Add-OnsTickets are currently on sale for all venues except Nashville and San Francisco, which will open this Friday at 4 PM local venue time. Exclusive benefits packages for these locations will be available starting at 6 PM local venue time.Fan Engagement OpportunitiesFans attending the tour can purchase exciting engagement opportunities, including:Fansign Events: A chance to meet KARD in person for a limited fansign.Fan Frames: 1 on 1 selfie with your favorite memberVIP Benefits Packages: Benefits like group photos, sound check, special gifts and moreAfter Parties: An unforgettable post-show experience at select stops.A New Era for KARDThe NEW ERA 2025 Tour celebrates KARD’s continued growth and evolution as artists, bringing fans a blend of their greatest hits and new, unreleased music that showcases their versatility and dynamic stage presence.Get Your TicketsDon’t miss your chance to see KARD live on their NEW ERA 2025 Tour! Visit www.wearekonnectd.com/kardnewera for ticketing information, updates, and more.About KARDKARD is a pioneering co-ed K-pop group under DSP Media, celebrated for breaking boundaries in the music industry with their unique lineup and genre-blending sound. Since their debut in 2016, the quartet—consisting of members BM, Jiwoo, Somin, and J.Seph—has captivated fans worldwide with their dynamic performances, addictive melodies, and electrifying choreography.KARD’s music combines elements of dancehall, EDM, hip-hop, and pop, creating a fresh and versatile style that resonates across diverse audiences. Their chart-topping hits include “Don’t Recall,” “Bomb Bomb,” “Hola Hola,” “You in Me,” “Ring the Alarm,” and "Icky," which have solidified their reputation as innovators in the K-pop scene.Beyond their music, KARD is renowned for their high-energy live performances and deep connection with fans, affectionately known as Hidden KARDs. The group has completed multiple global tours, performing in regions such as the Americas, Europe, and Asia, showcasing their universal appeal and cross-cultural reach.KARD continues to push the envelope with each release, blending creativity and authenticity to redefine what it means to be a K-pop group. With their NEW ERA Tour, KARD embarks on the next chapter of their journey, bringing fans an unforgettable experience that celebrates their growth and artistry.Follow KARD on Social Media:Instagram: @official_kardTwitter: @KARD_OfficialYouTube: KARD Official ChannelKonnect With Us:Founded by visionary women of color, Konnect’d Entertainment aims to revolutionize fan experiences by promoting inclusivity and fostering meaningful connections between artists and their diverse fan base. This innovative collective is dedicated to enriching the K-culture in the United States, offering unique events and community-driven initiatives that celebrate the vibrant connection between global fans and international artists. Through their work, Konnect'd Entertainment is setting a new standard for the fan event experience.

