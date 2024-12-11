More water, more jobs: Governor Newsom visits historic farm in Colusa to highlight efforts to build water infrastructure, faster and create jobs

Building water infrastructure is critical to Governor Newsom’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. Find projects building your community at build.ca.gov.

This was the fourth stop of the Governor’s California Jobs First tour after he visited Fresno, Kern County and the southern border region in recent weeks. Last month, Governor Newsom unveiled the framework for the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint.

The Capital Region – composed of Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties – is home to a diverse range of industries, from natural resources to biotechnology and manufacturing, that have the potential to drive job growth and create a resilient local economy. By leveraging existing strengths, the region plans to boost business growth, generate more high-quality jobs, and increase access to these jobs. Their plan hones in on four high-potential tradable sectors – business services, precision manufacturing, working lands and research and development.

For every job created in one of these strategic sectors, between 1.6 to 3.1 additional jobs are generated in the broader economy, fostering stronger and more sustainable economic growth.