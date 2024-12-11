Soft Power for a Planet at Risk: Legarda Champions for Cultural Diplomacy and Climate Action

PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release

Legarda Champions for Cultural Diplomacy and Climate Action Senator Loren Legarda emphasized that the strategic use of soft power--rooted in cultural identity, creative expression, and ecological stewardship--enables the Philippines to influence the global stage, foster international collaboration, and address pressing global challenges during her speech at the Department of Foreign Affair's Foreign Policy Address. "Our culture and environment are intertwined wellsprings of strength," Legarda said. "Together, they form a power that transcends boundaries, builds connections, and influences the world--not through coercion but persuasion and attraction. This is soft power, and it rests on our cultural identity, creative expression, and ecological stewardship." Legarda recounted her advocacies and initiatives in advancing the country's cultural diplomacy, including the Philippines' historic return to the Venice Biennale in 2015 after a 51-year absence, which she championed as the prime mover. "Our reentry into the Venice Biennale redefined global engagement by centering on human stories and sparking collective action for positive change," she said. The senator also highlighted the Philippines' forthcoming role as Guest of Honour at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest literary event. Legarda worked tirelessly to secure this prestigious participation, driven by a vision to elevate Filipino ingenuity and storytelling on the global stage. "If other nations have carved their place on this prestigious stage, why not the Philippines? Why shouldn't our luminous literary heritage be celebrated alongside the world's greatest voices?" she shared, emphasizing her belief in the brilliance of the Filipino. Legarda shared how the Philippines will showcase the richness of Filipino imagination under the theme, "The Imagination Peoples the Air," inspired by Dr. Jose Rizal's ideals of enlightenment and empowerment. She also reflected on her visit to Wilhelmsfeld, Germany, where Rizal stayed in 1886, and wrote the last chapters of Noli Me Tangere. The four-term shared a significant milestone in cultural diplomacy by announcing that the historic vicarage of Pastor Ullmer in Wilhelmsfeld, Germany--where Dr. Jose Rizal stayed for three months--will soon belong to the Philippines. Upon learning that the property was placed on the market, she took decisive steps to secure it for the nation. "This vicarage stands as a testament to Rizal's ability to transcend barriers through the brilliance of his mind and the humanity of his spirit amidst a time of oppression and discrimination," she said. The acquisition ensures that this symbol of Filipino cultural diplomacy will be preserved as a vital connection to the country's rich heritage. Beyond cultural diplomacy, Legarda stressed the strategic role of soft power in driving urgent climate action. A steadfast leader in climate advocacy, she initiated the Manila Call to Action on Climate Change, led the Philippines' efforts within the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), and played a key role in securing the Paris Agreement. Legarda also highlighted her ongoing efforts to address climate challenges, such as advocating for the Senate's concurrence on the High Seas Treaty and funding key activities leading to the 2025 United Nations Oceans Conference in Nice, France. She expressed pride in the Philippines hosting the Fund for Loss and Damage Board, recognizing the country's commitment to equity and climate justice. "Soft power is anything but soft," Legarda, the UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience, asserted. "It reshapes perceptions, transforms societies, and fosters collaboration. When wielded with purpose, it allows us to lead by example and offer the world a model for resilience, sustainability, and harmony." With her visionary leadership in cultural and climate diplomacy, Legarda continues to redefine how the Philippines navigates and influences the global stage, bridging divides and championing shared aspirations for a sustainable future.

