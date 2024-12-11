PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release

December 11, 2024 Padel Pilipinas Honored in Senate, Sets Sights on Bigger Success in 2025 Pasay City - Padel Pilipinas, the country's official Padel Federation recognized by both the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), was honored at the Senate on Monday for its exceptional achievements in 2024, with resolutions commending the team's victories in international competitions. Senate President Chiz Escudero's Resolution 1206 recognized the National Team's silver medal finish at the Asia Pacific Padel Cup (APPC) in Bali, Indonesia, while Senate Resolutions 1216 and 1250, filed by Senator Pia S. Cayetano, honored Tao Yee Tan and Marian Capadocia for being the first All-Filipina champions, their historic two-time championships, and Tan as the No. 1 Female Pro Player in the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT). During the session, the team was honored by the Senators, marking a proud moment for the athletes and coaches, and a symbolic gesture of recognition and support for their contributions to Philippine sports. Senator Cayetano highlighted Marian and Tao Yee's journey, stating, "It's not really about the trophies or the medals you bring home. It's about planning it and doing it the right way. The community is part of the journey. Ensuring that the team has everything it takes to become well-developed, well-rounded athletes is what we aspire for." Reflecting on their success, Tao Yee Tan and Marian Capadocia shared the camaraderie that has fueled their victories. "Out of the court, we're friends naman talaga," said Capadocia. "I think being friends outside of the court is the secret to winning on the court. Nagkakaintindihan kami, on and off the court, and I think that really helped us." Tan, meanwhile, encouraged others to try padel, saying, "Padel is a great way to stay active while having fun. It's a social sport, and for anyone with or without a background in racket sports, it's easy to learn." Secretary-General Atty. Duane Santos expressed pride in the team's performance, particularly at the APPC. "Although we came second in the whole tournament, in the preliminary stages, we beat every team. Each and every team that competed - and these were the best in Asia - we were considered the champion of the group stage," he shared. Coach Bryan Casao reflected on their training journey, saying, "Syempre, ang intensity ng trainings, nile-level ko yan kung ano ang skills ng team and to what extent ko pa sila kayang i-push." He added, "The most important thing for me as a coach is that they show up. Hindi din makakalimutan ang effort ni Coach Jaric to help our players to become 100 percent physically ready and in shape." The Organization's grassroots program was also highlighted as a cornerstone of the Padel Pilipinas team's mission. Executive Director Atty. Jackie Gan outlined their strategic priorities: "We actually have three main focuses, among many others. And that's number one, our nationwide grassroots program. Number two, that would be the training of our athletes or the national team. And number three is the conduct of international and national tournaments, which we had a lot of this year." She further emphasized their commitment to accessibility, noting "Our vision and our mission is Padel Para sa Lahat. We went to a lot of places in the Philippines in 2024 - from Bataan to Palawan - ensuring that the sport reaches communities even those without courts yet." Atty. Gan also expressed her excitement for Padel Pilipinas' future: "We've done so much at Padel Pilipinas this 2024. Imagine what we can achieve come 2025!" Looking ahead to 2025, Padel Pilipinas is optimistic about expanding its reach and achieving even greater success. Asked about his projections for next year, National Team Member Derrick Santos replied, "Gold! More gold! A lot of supporters, a growing community , building courts one after another, and seeing our team continue to grow. Above all, more success for everyone in the team--that's the main goal. In closing, the Senator Cayetano reiterated the importance of sports, saying "It's my dream for every Filipino child to have that experience to be in sports--whatever sport it may be. As an advocate for health and wellness, I encourage everyone to play any sport that you enjoy. Just get out there, move, have fun, socialize, and sweat!" The Senate visit took place a day after the conclusion of the Padel Pilipinas Masters Invitational 2024 where the top-ranked players across five (5) categories competed. In the highly competitive Men's Open division, Japanese pair Shungo Kusakabe and Hayato Nakayashiki claimed the championship. LA Cañizares and Johnny Arcilla secured the All Filipino Award under the same category following their impressive bronze finish. The tournament showcased exceptional Filipino talent across other divisions, with all-Filipino pairs dominating their respective categories and claiming both the Championship and the All-Filipino Award as the highest-placed all-Filipino teams: Arjohn Dela Cruz and Stefano Gurria in Men's High Intermediate A, sisters Maxine and Nadine Sebastian in Women's Intermediate A, Hein Gasacao and Wesley Hontiveros in Men's Intermediate B, and Jade De Guzman and Leira Pura in Women's Intermediate B.

