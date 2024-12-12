Online Graphic Design Software Global Market Anticipated to Reach $14.91 Billion by 2028 With CAGR of 11.4%

Online Graphic Design Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The online graphic design software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%” — The Business Research Company

The future of graphic design is increasingly online. The online graphic design software market size has seen impressive expansion in recent years, and this growth is only projected to accelerate. From a market value of just $8.71 billion in 2023, it is forecast to touch $9.68 billion in 2024—exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 11.2%. The tremendous surge can be attributed to the high demand and preference for online platforms, the prevalence of subscription services, and the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones. The market is also fuelled by the rising influence of digital marketing and the burgeoning popularity of freelance and remote work.

So, What Will Stimulate the Surge in the Online Graphic Design Software Market's Value?

The market size of online graphic design software is projected to keep up the upward trajectory for the next few years, with the expectation to reach $14.91 billion by 2028—an impressive compound annual growth rate of 11.4%. The predicted expansion during the forecast period is largely attributed to the surging need for visually appealing content, growing trends of remote work and collaboration, and an increase in the demand for distinctive and personalized content. Furthermore, enhanced accessibility of graphic design and growing digitalization across multiple industries will further contribute to this surge.

What Are The Driving Forces Propelling The Online Graphic Design Software Market?

The online graphic design software market's steep ascent is expected to continue thanks to the rising significance of digitalization. As more information and data convert into a digital format that computers can swiftly process, store, and transmit, the need for online graphic design tools becomes crucial. The software aids in digitalization by streamlining design processes while enhancing accessibility, collaboration, and efficiency, all contributing to a wide range of digital communication and marketing efforts.

In fact, in December 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the real gross output of the digital economy increased by 7.1%. Various elements such as improved brand visibility, increased customer engagement and support, and cost-effective marketing continue to bolster digitalization's growing significance, consequently driving the upswing in the online graphic design software market.

Who Are The Pioneers Thriving In This Domain?

There is an array of major companies operating in the online graphic design software market including Adobe Inc., Canva Inc., Figma Inc., PicMonkey, GIMP, Icons8 LLC, Piktochart Sdn. Bhd., Vecteezy, Visme Inc., Desygner Pty Ltd., among others. These industry frontrunners have marked their presence by continuously developing innovative products and services to cater to the market's ever-evolving needs.

Stay Ahead With The Latest Trends Impacting The Market

The online graphic design software market's prominent players are focused on developing innovative vector graphic designs utilizing AI algorithms to enhance precision, automate monotonous tasks and generate creative assets with higher efficiency and customization. The inclusion of AI in graphic design not only streamlines the creative process but also propels the quality of visual content. Adobe Inc. launched Adobe Creative Cloud in October 2023, supplementing over a hundred new features across applications such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro to allow rapid generation of complex visuals without substantial manual input.

Global Online Graphic Design Software Market Report: Complete Segmentation

The online graphic design software market tapped in this report is segmented into:

1 By Type: Vector Graphics Software, Raster Graphics Software

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based Software, On-Premises Software

3 By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Insights: North America Dominating the Online Graphic Design Software Market

North America was the most significant region in the online graphic design software market, holding the largest market share in 2023. However, the market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

