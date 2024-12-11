Zipper Lane will not open Wednesday, Dec. 11

Main, News Posted on Dec 10, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists that the Zipper Lane will not be open for the morning commute on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. The Zipper Lane is typically open between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays to add eastbound capacity on the H-1 between the Manager’s Drive Overpass and the Ke‘ehi Interchange.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Zipper Lane was closed late due to a mechanical issue with the primary Zipmobile. The secondary Zipmobile was used to close the Zipper Lane on Tuesday, but HDOT will not open the Zipper Lane without a backup out of an abundance of caution.

The third Zipmobile is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance and is not available. The vendor for the Zipmobiles will be on island tomorrow as they were scheduled to service the third machine. While here, the vendor will assist in repairing the primary machine, and perform a checkup on the backup to ensure all three machines have been serviced during their visit. HDOT will provide an update following the vendor review of the machines.

HDOT recommends that westside motorists allow additional time for tomorrow’s commute.

###