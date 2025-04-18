Nightly closures of Hālawa/ H-3 Freeway off-ramps from Moanalua Freeway, week of April 27

Main, News Posted on Apr 17, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming nightly closures of the Hālawa and H-3 Freeway off-ramps (Exit 1D and Exit 1E) from the westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H-201) for work activities on the Hālawa Interchange.

Work hours are Sunday evenings, from 8 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. the following day, and Monday through Friday evenings, from 9 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. Crews will be working to install in-pavement loop detectors to track vehicle volumes, asphalt repaving, and striping throughout the work area.

This work is scheduled for the next two weeks, ending on Friday, May 9. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured westbound through the H-99 Stadium/ʻAiea Exit to access the H-3 freeway during this ramp closure. See map above. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###