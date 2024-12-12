San Clemente Vitality Center Announces Office Closure as Founders Launch Global Wellness Venture: 2 in Harmony

2 in Harmony The Wagners of 2 in Harmony

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade of providing holistic health and wellness services to the San Clemente community, San Clemente Vitality Center will officially close its doors on December 21, 2024. Founders Dr. Emma and Dr. Burton Wagner are embarking on a transformative new journey with their mobile healing practice, 2 in Harmony , offering remote and in-person wellness services worldwide.For the past 10 years, the Wagners have been trusted providers of chiropractic care, energy medicine, and holistic health services. As their children prepare to begin their own life adventures, the couple saw this as the perfect time to pursue their long-held dream: taking their healing practice on the road while sharing their gifts with communities across the globe.“We have loved every moment of serving the San Clemente community, but our calling has expanded,” said Dr. Emma Wagner. “2 in Harmony allows us to continue our life’s work while exploring new places, connecting with diverse communities, and growing both personally and professionally.”The Vision Behind 2 in Harmony2 in Harmony is a global wellness venture offering personalized healing experiences through a unique hybrid model of remote and in-person care. Clients can schedule telehealth sessions from anywhere in the world or book in-person treatments when the Wagners travel to designated destinations.Their initial travels will begin with a month-long stay in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, Mexico, where they will provide holistic services and wellness workshops. Following that, they will embark on a healing road trip through the Southeast United States, visiting communities in Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana.Later in the year, they plan to travel across Europe and Central America, offering wellness retreats and workshops while exploring potential sites for a permanent retreat center.Despite closing their physical office, the Wagners remain committed to their loyal Southern California clients. They will return to the San Clemente area every three months—April, August, and December 2025—for multi-week visits featuring in-person sessions and wellness events.“Our approach has always been centered on creating connection and harmony, and that will never change,” said Dr. Burton Wagner. “We’re excited to bring healing to new communities while staying connected to the clients who have become like family.”To follow the Wagners’ journey, schedule appointments, and learn about upcoming in-person sessions, visit www.2inHarmony.com and follow their social media handles: Instagram @2nHarmony and Facebook @2inHarmony . Stay connected for regular updates, photos, and wellness tips as they bring their holistic healing approach to communities worldwide.About 2 in HarmonyFounded by Dr. Emma and Dr. Burton Wagner, 2 in Harmony is a mobile healing practice dedicated to delivering personalized chiropractic care, energy medicine, and holistic wellness services. Through telehealth consultations, on-location sessions, and transformative wellness retreats, the Wagners bring their expertise wherever it’s needed—empowering individuals to achieve balance, vitality, and harmony no matter where life’s journey takes them.

