Power Star Entertainment’s Think Tank Debuts “It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama” — A Musical Tribute to Hollywood’s Legacy

“It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama” – Original Film Score for It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama: The Musical Power Star Entertainment

A bold musical tribute to Hollywood’s iconic past and present, capturing the heartbeat of cinema through original music and timeless storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank announces the debut of the original film score for its upcoming musical, “It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama – The Musical.” This original production is both a celebration and reflection—a musical tribute to the enduring legacy of Hollywood, told through the lens of its most defining eras.Currently in the final stages of treatment, the musical blends story, song, and spectacle to honor the creative force that changed the world: Hollywood.A Musical Timeline of Hollywood’s Greatest Moments“It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama – The Musical” invites audiences on a journey through time, from the silent film era to today’s cinematic blockbusters. Each era is brought to life through music, capturing the essence of what made—and continues to make—Hollywood a global symbol of imagination and creativity.The film’s title track, “It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama,” anchors the score with vibrant lyrics that echo the dreams and stories that defined generations. Lines like “Cinematic dreams dancing on diamond blue moons” and “Pixie dust sprinkled on fairy tale themes” offer a poetic nod to the magic behind the movies.An Ode to the Artists Behind the ScenesWhile the film pays tribute to the stars on screen, it equally honors the creators behind the curtain—writers, composers, directors, stunt men and women, designers—whose collective efforts brought Hollywood to life. With lyrics such as “Genius storytellers with pen in hand,” the score acknowledges the unsung visionaries who helped shape cinematic history.Musically, the score is layered with influences from each chapter of film history, including orchestral swells, golden-era show tunes, jazz motifs, and modern cinematic arrangements.Next Steps in DevelopmentWith the score complete and the treatment nearing finalization, Power Star Entertainment’s Think Tank is currently seeking production partners to bring “It’s A-Hollywood-Song-A-Rama – The Musical” to full-scale development. The goal is to create a film that not only entertains but also preserves the spirit and legacy of Hollywood for future generations.About Power Star EntertainmentPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank develops original content across film, television, music, and publishing. Known for its focus on meaningful storytelling and innovative concepts, the Think Tank produces projects that reflect culture, honor history, and inspire audiences worldwide.Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities:Contact: Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think TankPhone: (877) 836-2556Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

