New SASI Para-Sport Unit launched to support more athletes\' Paralympic dreams

Anika Wells MP

Minister for Sport

Katrine Hildyard MP

South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing

The South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) is set to play an integral part in the future success of Australia’s Paralympic team with the announcement of its new SASI Para-Sport Unit.

The aim is to create additional opportunities for people with a disability to be discovered and to provide world-class services which supports athletes on their pathway from identification through to the Paralympics.

The Para-Sport Unit is part of the Albanese Labor Government’s commitment of $54.9m in additional para sport funding, doubling the existing support, as announced by Minister for Sport, the Hon Anika Wells in June and forms part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s new $88 million SASI facility.

Partnering with Paralympics Australia (PA) and the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), this initiative will see new Para-sports incorporated in SASI’s training environment, resulting in more South Australians competing and excelling at the Paralympics, in line with Australia’s 2032+ High Performance Sport Strategy.

The unit will consist of a new team of Para-sport professionals including a Wheelchair Skills Coach, Physiotherapist and Classification Lead, Engineering and Equipment Specialist, Athletics Coach and Learning Design Specialist.

The first staff member to join the unit is Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medallist Jed Altschwager who has commenced as the Para-sport transition coach this week.

Jed will play a lead role in the identification, recruitment and support of Para-athletes, finding the sport that best aligns with their interests, strengths and skillset.

The Para-Sport Unit was announced at today’s Paralympic Talent Search testing session, hosted by SASI at the new world-class facility in Mile End.

SASI is working with PA and the AIS Future Green and Gold campaign to discover athletes that have the potential to compete at the LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games.

This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for participants to engage with Para-sport experts, classification specialists and SASI Para-athletes and coaches.

Athletes had the opportunity to try multiple sports including rowing, cycling, kayak, table tennis, athletics, archery, wheelchair rugby, taekwondo, triathlon and badminton.

To support the development of future Paralympians, SASI Para-Sport Unit athletes will utilise the facilities within the Mile End sports precinct including the new SASI build, the Australian Centre for Sports Aerodynamics and the redeveloped SA Athletics Stadium.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Sport Anika Wells

“The Albanese Government is determined to ensure we have more Australians who live with a disability participating in sport as we know that while three in four people with a disability want to play sport, unfortunately only one in four are able to.

“We invest in facilities like this because they will create more Paralympians and more gold for Australia on the path to Brisbane 2032 and those successes create even more pathways for the kids who are inspired by Alexa Leary or Curtis McGrath.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Katrine Hildyard

“Our government is building the teams of people and the facilities that are required to support and empower more South Australians with a disability to achieve their Paralympic dreams.”

“The SASI-Para Sport Unit will position South Australia as a leader in Paralympic sports through increased opportunities for Para-athletes to be discovered and then supported through every stage of their development.”

“Significant investments in the $88 million South Australian Sports Institute precinct, which includes the redeveloped SA Athletics Stadium provides Para-athletes with the training environments required to reach their full potential.”

“When we see SA Paralympians succeed, this creates more role models within our community who inspire children to get involved with sport and enjoy the physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing benefits associated with physical activity. Our new SASI facility and this Para Sport Unit is doing exactly that.”

Attributable to SASI Director Keren Faulkner

“We want Brisbane 2032 to be the most successful Games ever for our Australian Paralympians and if we’re going to achieve that, we need a highly skilled team of people working with our aspiring athletes.”

“By investing in the SASI Para-Sport Unit now, we are taking action on a plan that has been put in place to get the best possible results moving forward.”

“I’m proud that SASI is leading the way in this field and we are enabling more Para-athletes to thrive in the South Australian high-performance pathway, leading to greater representation, success and visibility.”

Attributable to Executive General Manager – AIS Performance Matti Clements

“The record investment made by the Australian Government into Para sport gives us the opportunity to ensure sustainable sporting success that will inspire and motivate Australians for generations to come.”

“The sports, the National Institute Network and Paralympics Australia are all aligned on the desire to get the results our Paralympic team deserves as we look towards LA 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.”

“Our focus is to get the right resources to the right people at the right time and the SASI Para-Sport Unit is a great example of the collaboration taking place.”

Attributable to SASI Para-Sport Transition Coach Jed Altschwager

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Para-sport in South Australia with SASI leading the Para-Sport Unit initiative and I’m pumped that I get to play an official role in it.”

“As someone who started on the path to becoming a Paralympian at 28-years-old, I think I bring a unique point of view to this position, and I have valuable insights and experiences I can share that will help aspiring athletes to reach the same heights that I did.”

“You need a strong support network around you to make it to the Paralympics and having this unit in place in conjunction with our incredible Mile End facility is a recipe for success.”