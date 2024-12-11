Gather Round tickets on sale

Release date: 10/12/24

Tickets to the 2025 AFL Gather Round go on sale at 10am today, with a 24-hour priority window for 2025 AFL and Club members.

AFL and Club members will be able to redeem a free general admission or category three ticket to watch their club of support, and will pay a discounted price for upgraded seats.

Tickets will be available to the general public via Ticketek from 10am Wednesday.

Prices for all entry level tickets have been frozen for all matches at Adelaide Oval, Barossa Park and Norwood Oval, with tickets available for $35 for adults, $20 for concession, and $10 for juniors.

Family tickets will be available allowing kids to go free across all price categories, while four-match and three-match passes for matches at Adelaide Oval will also be available for purchase.

Tiered pricing will be in place for matches at Adelaide Oval, with the best seats in the stadium to be capped at $65.

Tickets to the popular ‘The Collective’ match day event will return in 2025, offering a premium viewing experience, music acts as well as private room and bar access at a price of $150 for the night matches, and $99 for the Saturday afternoon match.

For further ticketing information visit https://www.afl.com.au/gather-round/tickets

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Malinauskas

Gather Round is the hottest ticket in town and we know that many football fans from across the country will be eager to secure their tickets to start planning their trip to South Australia.

Importantly for South Australian families, we’ve worked in concert with the AFL to ensure that prices remain affordable, including freezing the prices of entry level tickets.

Coupled with the many free events including the Footy Festival at Elder Park and the Norwood Food & Wine Festival, Gather Round remains a destination that families can enjoy at the start of the Easter school holidays.