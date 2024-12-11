Adelaide International to serve up winning start to 2025

World-class tennis will return to South Australia next month when the state hosts the 2025 Adelaide International serving up a winning start to the year.

In 2024, the Adelaide International drew 51,117 attendees at The Drive, making it the highest attendance record for a single week event since 2020.

Adding to South Australia’s blockbuster summer of sport, 16 top-20 tennis players have been confirmed for this year’s tournament.

From 6-11 January 2025, The Drive will host a WTA 500 and ATP 250 combined tournament with 140 of the world’s best tennis stars playing across the singles and doubles competition.

Featuring in the women’s WTA 500 draw will be 13 of the world’s top-20, five of which currently sit in the top-10, including world No.4 Jasmine Paolini, world No.7 Jessica Pegula, world No.8 Emma Navarro, world No.9 Dara Kastakina and world No.10 Barboa Krejcikova.

2023 Wimbledon singles champion, world No.39 Marketa Vondrousova is also confirmed alongside Ons Jabeur (former world No. 2) who will return to tennis in 2025 after an injury cut her season short this year.

Two top-20 men, including Tommy Paul and Lorenzo Musetti will join South Australia’s homegrown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis. Also competing in the men’s field will be Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda, as well as fan favourite and world No. 13 Australian Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles.

After its success in 2024, the Pinky Flat experience on Adelaide’s Riverbank will be expanded offering live entertainment, a family zone, food trucks, and more.

The Adelaide International begins a non-stop line up of major events, including the 25th Santos Tour Down Under, LIV Golf Adelaide in its new February timeslot, Adelaide Fringe, WOMADelaide, and AFL Gather Round.

Tickets to the Adelaide International 2025 are on sale now.

For more information and full line-up visit https://adelaideinternational.com.au/.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Welcoming back world-class tennis to Adelaide will be an epic way to kickstart 2025.

I cannot wait to welcome these superstars of tennis and their teams and families when they descend on South Australia next month for the Adelaide International 2025.

Each year players tell us how much they enjoy playing in Adelaide thanks to the convenience of our unique city, worldclass food and beverage served up at every meal, and classic Aussie outdoor adventures to be had so close by.

We saw incredibly strong ticket sales last year and the same is expected again in 2025, especially with the Kids Day event which sold out this year. This is the perfect opportunity for parents to treat the family filled with fun, free activities for the kids and world class tennis for the adults.

I encourage everyone to come out to the Adelaide International to enjoy world class action at The Drive, live entertainment, as well as local produce and fun activities that will keep everyone enthralled on and off court.

Attributable to Adelaide International Tournament Director, Alicia Molik

The calibre of both the ATP and WTA players entered to compete at the Adelaide International is really pleasing and means that tennis fans are going to see high-quality, world class tennis once again.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions feature two exceptionally strong fields. The Adelaide International is known for providing the best player experience, and we’re eager to welcome the emerging stars of world tennis to The Drive and South Australia.

It is great to see Jiri Lehecka, 2024 Adelaide International men’s winner and Jelena Ostapenko, 2024 Adelaide International women’s winner return to defend the title.

Attributable to Debbie Sterrey, Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager

Preparations are on track to welcome the players and tennis fans to see these incredible athletes in action at The Drive.

Featuring some of the world’s top men and women players competing in world-class matches, next month the Adelaide International promises to deliver more than just thrilling tennis—it’s the ultimate fusion of high-end entertainment, elite sport and a total event experience.

Today’s entry list announcement confirms that the Adelaide International 2025 will be the only place in South Australia this summer to see world class tennis.