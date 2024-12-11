Shaina Williams Launches Coloring Book of Feelings: A Creative Journey to Emotional Growth

Cover of Color Your Feelings by Shaina Williams Shaina Williams with her two children, the inspiration behind Color Your Feelings

Coloring Book of Feelings by Shaina Williams helps kids and adults explore emotions with 37 pages of art and affirmations. Now available on Amazon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Therapist and Stress Coach Shaina Williams is proud to announce the release of her latest resource, Coloring Book of Feelings: Color Your Feelings. Inspired by her professional expertise and personal journey as a parent, this innovative book empowers children and adults to explore, understand, and express their emotions through creativity and mindfulness.“Many people struggle to navigate their emotions simply because they lack the tools to process them effectively,” says Williams. “This book meets children where they are while also giving adults the opportunity to reconnect with their deepest emotions through art, creativity, and self-expression.”The Coloring Book of Feelings features 37 beautifully illustrated pages, each focused on a unique emotion—such as joy, envy, shame, and bravery. This resource goes beyond traditional coloring activities by including positive affirmations to nurture self-esteem, resilience, and self-compassion. The double-sided pages are designed for use with crayons or colored pencils, ensuring accessibility and enjoyment for all ages.Perfect for families, educators, and caregivers, this book offers a creative and engaging way to foster emotional intelligence and mindfulness. Whether used during family time, in classrooms, or therapy sessions, Coloring Book of Feelings sparks meaningful conversations and deeper emotional connections.“Unlike traditional coloring books, this isn’t just about filling in designs—it’s about building an emotional toolkit,” Williams explains. “Through the act of coloring, readers can engage their emotions and tap into the mind-body connection, creating pathways for self-awareness, healing, and personal growth.”Williams credits her children as her greatest inspiration for the book. “Becoming a parent taught me how vital emotional awareness is for navigating life. Many parents want to support their children emotionally but often don’t have the resources. This book provides an accessible and practical way to help bridge that gap.”Coloring Book of Feelings: Color Your Feelings is now available on Amazon . To learn more about the book and Shaina’s work, follow her on Instagram at @healingwithshaina or visit her website at healingwithshaina.com About the AuthorShaina Williams, LCSW, is a licensed therapist, Stress Coach, and mom of two. She helps individuals quiet their minds, embrace the present, and build meaningful connections with themselves and others. Drawing from her therapeutic insights and personal experiences, Shaina creates practical tools and resources that support emotional growth, build resilience, and bring greater joy to individuals and families alike.In her free time, Shaina grounds herself in nature, explores creativity through art in all its forms, and cheers from the sidelines at the baseball field.

Color Your Feelings: A Creative Journey to Emotional Growth

