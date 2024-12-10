AG Platkin Announces Leadership Transition at the Division of Law

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that Michael T.G. Long, the Director of the Division of Law (DOL), is returning to private practice and that Deputy Director Michael C. Walters will become Acting DOL Director.

The changes are effective December 12.

“For nearly two-and-a-half years, I have had the privilege of working with Mike Long by my side overseeing our Division of Law, and under his leadership our public service attorneys have pursued excellence in case after case,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Leaders like Mike make the Department of Law and Public Safety one of the best places to work in New Jersey. In addition to being one of the finest lawyers I’ve ever worked with, he’s an even better person and colleague. I will miss working with him and wish him nothing but success in his next chapter.”

“At the same time, I am also pleased that Mike Walters, a dedicated public servant in his own right, will continue working on behalf of all New Jerseyans, and the Division will benefit from his excellent expertise and judgment.” Platkin said.

Staffed by over 500 attorneys, DOL provides legal advice and counseling to dozens of executive branch agencies. Its responsibilities cover a broad swath of legal issues, including those involving banking and insurance, child protection, civil rights, consumer protection, corrections, education, the environment, finance, health, taxation, transportation, and the State budget.

During Long’s tenure, the Division launched a number of new initiatives and handled high-priority matters, including:

• A large-scale internal reorganization that resulted in the creation of two new Deputy Director positions, the introduction of the Environmental and Clean Energy Practice Group, and the modernization of DOL’s administrative structure;

• The development of a permanent, stand-alone Antitrust Litigation and Competition Enforcement Section to reinforce the State’s capacity for robust antitrust enforcement;

• The creation of additional new or redesigned sections, including Labor Enforcement, Civil Rights, Employment Litigation, Litigation Practice Group, Appellate, and Department of Children and Families, Metro;

• Aggressive pursuit of the interests of the State and its residents, including a $100 million worker misclassification settlement with Uber, a nearly $400 million natural resource damages settlement with Solvay, and nationwide multistate opioid settlements totaling $20.1 billion, along with many other achievements.

“I have truly enjoyed working with the incredible public servants at the Division of Law,” said Long. “I consider myself fortunate to have had the experience of working with Attorney General Platkin, and I know that the Division will continue to thrive under Mike Walters.”

“I’m grateful to Attorney General Platkin for this opportunity to continue serving my colleagues and New Jersey,” said Walters. “I know that by working together, we will continue to achieve tremendous results for the State.”

Walters joined the DOL in 1999, after serving as a law clerk for The Honorable Myron H. Gottlieb, J.S.C. As Deputy Director with oversight of the Litigation Practice Group, he has supervised the coordination and development of litigation strategy for defending the State of New Jersey, its agencies, and current and former State employees. Before that, Walters was a section chief and a line deputy in the Division’s Education and Higher Education Section. He graduated from Rutgers School of Law in 1998

###