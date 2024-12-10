Woodward Publishes 2024 Annual Report

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), a leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, has published its 2024 Annual Report. The report highlights Woodward’s exceptional performance in fiscal 2024, including record revenue, which exceeded $3 billion for the first time. Earnings per share as well as segment level sales were also all-time highs driven by sustained, robust demand across aerospace and industrial end markets.

The report also highlights how Woodward members around the world continue to fulfill the company’s purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. To see the full report, which includes Woodward’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, visit Woodward’s website Woodward - Financials - Annual Reports.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

CONTACT:

Dan Provaznik

Director Investor Relations

970-498-3849

Dan.Provaznik@Woodward.com

