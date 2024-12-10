Who What Wear Unveils Festive, Arcade-Inspired ‘Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House’ Pop-Up in LA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future’s leading fashion and beauty media brand Who What Wear hosted its first-ever Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House at Ground Level Studios in Los Angeles, inviting attendees to get playful this holiday gifting season with a nostalgic, arcade-style experience in partnership with Burt's Bees, Sally Beauty, Free People, FP Movement, JLab and Vogue Eyewear.

On Saturday, December 7, the festive pop-up offered Who What Wear fans in the LA area the opportunity to connect with the e-commerce powerhouse’s popular "Most Wanted" editorial franchise IRL. Guests partook in a range of playful activities, such as carnival-esque games, a photo booth and on-theme concessions from Yellow Owl, Via Carota Cocktails, Lesser Evil Popcorn and Kaleidoscope Juice, all while having the opportunity to snag some of the most-wanted gifts and wishlist items from the brand partners involved.

​“Our goal with this event was to create an engaging experience that offered Who What Wear’s audiences an opportunity to connect with the brand and our partners on a deeper level,” said Hillary Kerr, Chief Content Officer of Who What Wear and Marie Claire and Senior Vice President of Women + Luxury at Future. “This pop-up accomplishes just that, all while driving buzz and engagement for our amazing partners and leaning into the expertise of our in-house branded content studio, Future Creative, for something that truly felt exclusive and one-of-a-kind for our guests.”

“During this crowded holiday season, it's more important than ever for brands to find a way to stand out,” says Sharon Yi, Senior Vice President of Future Creative. “We saw gamification as an opportunity to inspire joy in the brand-to-consumer holiday experience while bringing one of Who What Wear’s most popular franchises to life in a playful, memorable way for our audience. Who doesn’t love the nostalgia and thrill of playing arcade and carnival games?”

“It was exciting to see the ​W​ho What Wear brand come to life in Los Angeles, engaging our audience of trend-conscious shoppers with brands that suit their style,” added Elizabeth Bagdasarian, Senior Vice President of Sales at Future. “By interacting with guests in-person, the Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House provided our clients and brand partners with an unmatched opportunity to connect with their target consumers on a personal level in the final stretch of the peak holiday season.”

Beyond the unique brand-driven experiences and integrations on-site, the event delivered prime opportunities for content capturing to be amplified across social media.

To see more of the action from the Who What Wear Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House, follow Who What Wear on social media and check out the Fun House online experience.

MORE INFORMATION:

Instagram: @whowhatwear

TikTok: @whowhatwear

WhatWhatWear.com: https://www.whowhatwear.com/fashion/shopping/most-wanted-holiday-fun-house

About Who What Wear , a Future Company

Who What Wear is a digital fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publication and community where people can discover the latest brands, trends, and must-have products to help define and evolve their personal style. Think of Who What Wear as your most trusted style and shopping resource. www.whowhatwear.com

Media Inquiries/Hi-res Image Requests:

Nicole Martineau

nicole.martineau@futurenet.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d20b4059-4b5a-47d4-ac20-0f81ba7149ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06e367ec-6195-4798-bee7-06f3501cc99e

Who What Wear Unveils Festive, Arcade-Inspired ‘Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House’ Pop-Up in LA Photo credit: Jenna Burke/BFA.com Who What Wear Unveils Festive, Arcade-Inspired ‘Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House’ Pop-Up in LA Photo credit: Jenna Burke/BFA.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.