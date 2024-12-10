Demand For Helium is Becoming an Extremely High-Value Commodity and Billion Dollar Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Helium Market may be bigger than the typical investor assumes. Helium gas serves important roles in different industries, including technology, science, medicine, and manufacturing. Helium market is primarily driven by advancements in technology. A report from Allied Market Research states that the global helium market, which was valued at $3.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. Also a recent article from a source devoted as an online source for researching investment opportunities had this to add: “Helium is a critical element that is essential in the production of computer chip manufacturing (everything from your smartphone to your TV to your refrigerator), scientific research, healthcare (medical devices such as MRI machines), communications, space exploration and defense, and includes advancements into AI development. Helium is a very important element/gas. It has an incredibly low boiling point and is non-reactive, making it indispensable in high-tech and medical applications. Since helium has such an extremely low boiling point, close to absolute zero, it is essential in cooling various manufacturing applications.” Active companies in the markets include: New Era Helium Corp. (NASDAQ: NEHC), Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ: ROCL), Pulsar Helium Inc. (OTCQB: PSRHF) (TSX-V: PLSR), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL).

The article continued: “For example, in the medical field, helium is critical in the operation of MRI machines where the gas is used to cool the superconducting magnets… Or in the tech industry, helium is used as a shielding and cooling gas in the manufacturing of semiconductors and fiber optic cables. Since helium is non-reactive with other elements, it provides the perfect shield from unwanted reactions that could damage sensitive components. And let’s not forget the aerospace industry where helium is used in the pressurization of the rocket propulsion systems and for purging fuel and oxidizer lines. Helium’s low density and inertness make it perfect for these mission critical applications. As the demand for these advanced technologies skyrockets, so does the demand for helium, making it an extremely high-value commodity. Recognizing its critical importance, major economies such as the United States, the European Union and mainland China have listed helium on their critical materials lists due to the high risk of supply shortages. This designation underscores the strategic value of helium and the necessity of securing reliable sources to sustain technological and industrial advancements.” It concluded: “The current market for helium could be a very lucrative investment opportunity for educated investors.”

New Era Helium Corp. Begins Trading on the Nasdaq Under Symbol “NEHC”- New Era Helium Corp. (NASDAQ:NEHC) (NASDAQ:NEHCW) (“NEH,” “New Era Helium” or the “Company”), an exploration and production company sourcing helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves within the Permian Basin, is pleased to announce it has closed on its previously announced business combination with Roth CH V Holdings, Inc. (“Holdings”), and Roth CH Acquisition V. Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL; ROCLU and ROCLW) (the "Business Combination"), in which NEH merged with Roth CH V Merger Sub Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holdings. The transaction was approved by ROCL's stockholders on November 26, 2024.

With the transaction now complete, Holdings has changed its name to “New Era Helium, Inc.” The combined company will operate under the new name, “New Era Helium, Inc.” and is set to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “NEHC” and “NEHCW” on December 9, 2024.

On December 6, 2024, NEH, Roth CH Acquisition V. Co., and ATW Partners Opportunities Management, LLC (“ATW”) entered into a series of financing transactions including an equity purchase agreement for $75 million, an advance of $10 million in senior secured notes of which $7 million was advanced at closing and up to an additional $3 million will be advanced subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and the issuance of warrants to purchase up to an additional $30 million in common stock.

The trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq represents a pivotal milestone in New Era Helium's mission to establish itself as a leading consolidator of helium and natural gas production. With over 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico and 1.5 billion cubic feet of proved and probable helium reserves, NEH is well-positioned to drive growth in this critical sector, expected to see a surge in demand amid growth in data centers powering artificial intelligence.

Last month, NEH announced a non-binding joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. (“Sharon AI”) to build a 90MW net-zero Tier 3 data center to be located within the Permian Basin. This joint venture combines Sharon AI's expertise in high-performance computing with NEH's extensive helium and natural gas reserves. The state-of-the-art facility will feature a liquid-cooled Tier 3 data center powered by sustainable energy, offsetting approximately 250,000 metric tons of CO2 annually through carbon capture technology.

NEH believes the Nasdaq listing will enhance its visibility and attract U.S. investors interested in energy infrastructure and sustainable innovation, further underscoring the value of its assets and forward-looking projects.

E. Will Gray II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New Era Helium, said: “Our Nasdaq listing marks a significant moment in our corporate journey, enhancing our public profile within the industry, and broadening our reach to institutional investors in the AI datacenter, and Helium markets. Thank you to all of our shareholders and partners whose unwavering support has been instrumental in driving our ongoing success.”

With over 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico and 1.5 billion cubic feet of proved and probable helium reserves, NEH is well-positioned to drive growth in this critical sector, expected to see a surge in demand amid growth in data centers powering artificial intelligence.

In other developments and happenings in the market recently include:

Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ: ROCL) recently announced that Sharon AI, Inc. (“Sharon AI”) a High-Performance Computing business focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure, and Cloud Storage and New Era Helium Corp. (NASDAQ:NEHC), an industrial gas business that currently produces helium and natural gas, have executed a non-binding letter of intent to form a joint venture for the design, development, and operation of an initial 90MW net-zero energy data center in the Permian Basin. The companies are currently negotiating the definitive joint venture agreement. There can be no assurance that a definitive joint venture agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated.

Under the terms of the 50/50 joint venture, the parties will jointly design, build and operate an initial 90MW power plant and subsequent deployment of Tier 3 data centers. The JV has identified a suitable site and preliminary specifications for the power plant and data center infrastructure. Furthermore, the 90MW power plant is expected to capture approximately 250,000 metric tons of CO 2 in order to qualify for certain 45Q tax credits associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). The JV will leverage the existing Pecos Slope Field owned and operated by New Era Helium where it currently produces helium, natural gas liquids and dry natural gas within its 137,000-acreage position. As part of the JV, New Era Helium will enter into a gas supply agreement with the JV at a mutually agreed fixed cost for five years plus three options of five years each.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (OTCQB: PSRHF) (TSX-V: PLSR), the helium project development company, recently announced that its wholly owned Minnesotan subsidiary, Keewaydin Resources Inc., has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Earthly Labs, a subsidiary of Chart Industries (GTLS, market capitalization approx. USD$7.1 billion), a leading supplier of industrial gas processing plant and equipment. The Agreement outlines a procurement roadmap, specific to Pulsar's needs, and facilitates access to advanced gas processing technologies, including helium and carbon dioxide capture, essential for servicing a potential production scenario at Pulsar's flagship Topaz project in Minnesota (“Topaz”).

The Agreement sets out the following principal terms for how the parties could work together, which would be further detailed in a master services agreement to be entered into: Pulsar would agree to purchase the Chart carbon capture solution to capture helium and CO 2 from Topaz, allowing Pulsar to monetize these products, whilst also reducing its emissions. Under the terms of the agreement, Chart will complete engineering studies and provide helium and CO 2 plant and storage recommendations for Pulsar.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, recently announced the new 800G ZeroFlap (ZF) family of HiWire Active Electrical Cables (AECs) reaching lengths of 7 m. These high-performance HiWire ZF AECs are designed to deliver highly reliable interconnect for artificial intelligence (AI) backend networks.

Credo’s 800G HiWire ZF AECs build on Credo’s already successful HiWire AEC product family, with millions of units of HiWire AECs already deployed at tier one hyperscalers. With improved reach and signal integrity, the HiWire ZF AECs deliver zero soft link flaps to support the lossless backend RDMA network that AI clusters are built on. These 800G AECs benefit from the newest advances in liquid cooling, allowing the 7 m length to enable full host-to-switch connectivity in leading GPU clusters.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) recently announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights were: Acquired mineral interests across approximately 4,106 net royalty acres located in the northern Delaware Basin for a purchase price of $120.3 million, net of post-close adjustments, in an all-cash transaction; Acquired approximately 4,120 surface acres and other surface-related assets located in the core of the Midland Basin for a purchase price of $45.0 million, in an all-cash transaction; Royalty production of 28.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) per day; As of September 30, 2024, TPL’s royalty acreage had an estimated 6.9 net well permits, 11.8 net drilled but uncompleted wells, 3.4 net completed wells, and 79.2 net producing wells. Net producing wells added during the quarter had an average lateral length of approximately 7,659 ft.; Consolidated net income of $106.6 million, or $4.63 per share (diluted); Adjusted EBITDA of $144.1 million; Free cash flow of $106.9 million; Special cash dividend of $10.00 per share was paid on July 15, 2024; and Quarterly cash dividend of $1.17 per share was paid on September 17, 2024.

“Our strong results this quarter showcase the benefit of a strategy predicated on robust active management on our legacy assets combined with opportunistic growth,” said Tyler Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Record royalty production during the quarter was driven by our outstanding legacy royalty position, and we anticipate that our recently announced acquisitions will also meaningfully enhance our royalty production going forward. In addition, we continue to execute on new opportunities leveraging our surface and water assets, with prior acquisitions of strategic surface acreage and pore-space easements facilitating numerous new commercial agreements with high-quality operator customers. The 37% increase to the regular dividend announced today is largely supported by our recent acquisitions, which we expect to provide a substantial uplift to our near-term financial results and to strengthen our long-term growth outlook.”

