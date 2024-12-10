ServiceTrade Welcomes Brook Bock as Chief Product Officer

Experienced Chief Product Officer to Drive Product Innovation and Customer Value for Commercial Service Contractors

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, an innovative software platform designed to enhance business value and optimize operations for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, is proud to announce the appointment of Brook Bock as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Brook brings over twenty years of experience building and leading product organizations and a wealth of expertise in scaling vertical B2B SaaS companies. Ms. Bock has held the position of CPO two times previously and has worked across industries, including mobile, payments, security, analytics, and education technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brook to the ServiceTrade team,” said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. “Brook’s leadership and expertise align perfectly with our goal of delivering technology that enables commercial contractors to accelerate their growth and operate more efficiently. Her experience will help us solve the unique challenges contractors face, making their work easier and their businesses more profitable.”

As CPO, Brook will focus on initiatives that deliver maximum value to customers while developing a world-class Product organization. This effort includes integrating Product Management, Product Design, and Product Marketing under her leadership to streamline strategy and execution. This alignment will accelerate ServiceTrade’s ability to identify, deliver, and promote unique value to customers. Before joining ServiceTrade, Brook served as CPO at Lightspeed Systems, a leader in online security, safety, and analytics, and CPO at Vanco, an omnichannel payments software company serving community markets.

“ServiceTrade’s dedication to empowering the commercial trades through innovation resonates deeply with me,” said Ms. Bock. “I am excited to lead the Product organization in delivering solutions that prioritize customer value and redefine operational excellence for our industry.”

Brook lives in Greenwich, Connecticut. She holds an MBA from Duke University.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com.

Media@KTCMarketingandPR.com

