Parents Demand Action as School Lice Cases Hit Record Highs

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Busters , a trusted lice removal service serving families since 1985, reports that lice cases in New York City schools have reached unprecedented levels, doubling in the past two years as schools struggle with the impact of new health policies. Parents, frustrated by the lack of action, are calling for immediate change.

During routine NYC school lice screenings and checks conducted by Lice Busters, the increase in cases has been stark. “Over the last two years, we’ve seen a significant spike in head lice cases during school screenings,” said Eli Harel, Outreach Specialist at Lice Busters. “Some schools have tried to manage it themselves, only to call us when outbreaks become unmanageable. Others, unfortunately, are ignoring the problem altogether.”

Adding to the complexity, many families are encountering lice for the first time, unaware of the symptoms. “We’ve seen so many cases where parents don’t recognize the signs until it’s too late, and by then, the lice have spread through entire classrooms,” Harel explained.

To support families struggling with recurring infestations, Lice Busters has introduced a Lice-Free Membership . “With kids getting lice so often, it’s become unaffordable for many parents to keep up with treatment costs,” said Harel. “Our membership helps ease that burden by providing affordable, ongoing support for families dealing with repeat outbreaks.”

The rise in cases coincides with policy changes recommended by organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the CDC, which discourage classroom-wide lice screenings, exclusion of students for nits or live lice, or notifying other parents about infestations. While these policies aim to reduce stigma and missed school days, many parents feel the consequences have been disastrous.

“Since the school stopped notifying us about lice outbreaks, my kids have had lice three times this year alone,” said Samantha T., a concerned mother from Queens. “We’re left in the dark, and it’s so frustrating.”

Another parent, David L., shared, “The lack of school screenings means not every parent is treating lice at the same time. This leads to ongoing outbreaks that only seem to get worse.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had initially led to a decline in lice cases as children were kept at home. However, as schools reopened fully over the past two years, lice infestations have surged. “The pandemic gave families a break from lice, but now we’re seeing outbreaks at record levels,” Harel added.

For many schools, the situation becomes so severe that they eventually turn to professional lice removal services. Lice Busters offers convenient treatment options at locations across the city, including Brooklyn and Manhattan , as well as mobile in-home services. “In some cases, we’ve been called in because schools simply can’t keep up with the number of cases,” Harel said.

Lice Busters continues to offer their expertise to help families and schools manage the growing crisis. With over 35 years of experience, their team is dedicated to educating communities and providing safe, effective lice removal.

“It’s time for parents, schools, and policymakers to work together to address this issue,” said Harel. “Ignoring lice outbreaks is not a solution—awareness and early intervention are key to keeping our kids healthy and in school.”

Founded in 1985, Lice Busters is a family-owned business dedicated to safe and effective lice removal. With a trusted reputation in the community, the company offers in-home treatments, school screenings , and education to empower families against lice infestations.

