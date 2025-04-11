Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,998 in the last 365 days.

Innventure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Accelsius and AeroFlexx started generating revenue with expectations to grow in 2025

Founded fourth company, Refinity, to commercialize cost-effective conversion of mixed plastic wastes to petrochemical feedstocks in collaboration with The Dow Chemical Company

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a technology commercialization platform, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“2024 was a seminal year for Innventure, highlighted by commercial delivery of product for both Accelsius and AeroFlexx, the October close of our business combination and subsequent public listing, and the launch of our fourth operating company, Refinity, in mid-December.” said Bill Haskell, Innventure’s Chief Executive Officer. “Momentum has continued into 2025 and we expect even more exciting developments throughout the year as we continue our journey as a publicly traded technology commercialization platform.”

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025. The event will be webcasted live via Innventure’s investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via this link.

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf41bc3411b8f4b8c935d6895015728c1

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

Innventure will also post a slide presentation to accompany the prepared remarks to its investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ shortly before the of the start of the event.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) to supplement our consolidated financial statements. These non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information to investors to facilitate comparisons of past and present operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating performance, and offer greater transparency on how we evaluate our business activities. These measures are integral to our processes for budgeting, managing operations, making strategic decisions, and evaluating our performance.

Our primary non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items, non-recurring expenses, and other items that are not indicative of our core operating activities. These may include stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, and other financial items. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is valuable for investors and analysts as it provides additional insight into our operational performance, excluding the impacts of certain financing, investing, and other non-operational activities. This measure helps in comparing our current operating results with prior periods and with those of other companies in our industry. It is also used internally for allocating resources efficiently, assessing the economic outcomes of acquisitions and strategic decisions, and evaluating the performance of our management team.

There are limitations to Adjusted EBITDA, including its exclusion of cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments, and changes in or cash requirements for working capital needs. Adjusted EBITDA also omits significant interest expenses and related cash requirements for interest and payments. While depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the associated assets will often need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash required for such replacements. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA does not account for income or other taxes or necessary cash tax payments.

Investors should use caution when comparing our non-GAAP measure to similar metrics used by other companies, as definitions can vary. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

In presenting Adjusted EBITDA, we aim to provide investors with an additional tool for assessing the operational performance of our business. It serves as a useful complement to our GAAP results, offering a more comprehensive understanding of our financial health and operational efficiencies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Innventure’s (the “Company’s”) future financial or operating performance, expectations regarding new contractual arrangements, anticipated product line expansions and product testing and market acceptance, and these statements may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “will,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of future events that are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the Company’s public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the following: (a) the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ ability to execute on strategies and achieve future financial performance, including their respective future business plans, expansion and acquisition plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ ability to invest in growth initiatives; (b) the implementation, market acceptance and success of the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ business models and growth strategies; (c) the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; (d) the Company’s access to funds under the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd. (“YA”) or the Securities Purchase Agreement and related convertible debentures with YA due to certain conditions, restrictions and limitations set forth therein; (e) certain restrictions and limitations set forth in the Company’s debt instruments, which may impair the Company’s financial and operating flexibility; (f) the Company and its subsidiaries ability to generate liquidity and maintain sufficient capital to operate as anticipated; (g) the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ ability to obtain funding for their operations and future growth and to continue as going concerns; (h) the risk that the technology solutions that the Company and its subsidiaries license or acquire from third parties or develop internally may not function as anticipated or provide the benefits anticipated; (i) developments and projections relating to the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ competitors and industry; (j) the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to scale the operations of their businesses; (k) the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to establish substantial commercial sales of their products; (l) the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to compete against companies with greater capital and other resources or superior technology or products; (m) the Company and its subsidiaries’ ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of their respective products and the numerous regulatory requirements generally applicable to their businesses; (m) the outcome of any legal proceedings against the Company or its subsidiaries; (o) the Company’s ability to find future opportunities to license or acquire breakthrough technology solutions from multinational corporations or other third parties (“Technology Solutions Provider”) and to satisfy the requirements imposed by or to avoid disagreements with its current and future Technology Solutions Providers; (p) the risk that the launch of new companies distracts the Company’s management from its other subsidiaries and their operations; (q) the risk that the Company may be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act, which would impose burdensome compliance requirements and restrictions on its activities; (r) the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to sufficiently protect their intellectual property rights and to avoid or resolve in a timely and cost-effective manner any disputes that may arise relating to its use of the intellectual property of third parties; (s) the risk of a cyber-attack or a failure of the Company’s or its subsidiaries’ information technology and data security infrastructure; (t) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (u) potential adverse effects of other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) operational risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries that have limited or no operating history; and (w) limited liquidity and trading of the Company’s securities.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications
press@innventure.com

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications
investorrelations@innventure.com

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Successor     Predecessor
  December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023
Assets        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 11,119       $ 2,575  
Accounts receivable   283          
Due from related parties   4,536         2,602  
Inventories   5,178          
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,170         487  
Total Current Assets   24,286         5,664  
Investments   28,734         14,167  
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,414         637  
Intangible assets, net   182,153          
Goodwill   667,936          
Other assets   766         1,096  
Total Assets $ 905,289       $ 21,564  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit        
Accounts payable $ 3,248       $ 93  
Accrued employee benefits   9,273         3,779  
Accrued expenses   2,477         1,009  
Related party payables           347  
Related party notes payable - current   14,000         1,000  
Notes payable - current   625         912  
Patent installment payable - current   1,225         775  
Obligation to issue equity   4,158          
Warrant liability   34,023          
Other current liabilities   318         253  
Total Current Liabilities   69,347         8,168  
Notes payable, net of current portion   13,654         999  
Convertible promissory note, net           1,120  
Convertible promissory note due to related party, net           3,381  
Embedded derivative liability           1,994  
Earnout liability   14,752          
Stock-based compensation liability   1,160          
Patent installment payable, net of current   12,375         13,075  
Deferred income taxes   27,893          
Other liabilities   355         683  
Total Liabilities   139,536         29,420  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19)        
Mezzanine Capital        
Redeemable Class I Units, no par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023           2,912  
Redeemable Class PCTA Units, no par value, 3,982,675 units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023           7,718  
Stockholders' Equity / Unitholders' Deficit        
Class B Preferred Units, no par value, 4,639,557 units authorized, and 4,109,961 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023           38,122  
Class B-1 Preferred Units, no par value, 2,600,000 units authorized, and 342,608 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023           3,323  
Class A Units, no par value, 10,975,000 units authorized, and 10,875,000 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023           1,950  
Class C Units, no par value, 1,585,125 units authorized, and 1,570,125 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023           844  
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, and 1,102,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024            
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, and 44,597,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024   4          
Additional paid-in capital   502,865          
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)   909          
Accumulated deficit   (78,802 )       (64,284 )
Total Innventure, Inc., Stockholders’ Equity/ Innventure LLC Unitholders' Deficit   424,976         (20,045 )
Non-controlling interest   340,777         1,559  
Total Stockholders' Equity/ Unitholders' Deficit   765,753         (18,486 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Capital and Equity $ 905,289       $ 21,564  

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Successor     Predecessor
  October 2, 2024
through
December 31, 2024		     January 1, 2024
through
October 1, 2024		   Year ended
December 31, 2023
Revenue $ 456       $ 764     $ 1,117  
             
Operating Expenses            
Cost of sales   3,752         777        
General and administrative   29,652         26,608       17,589  
Sales and marketing   2,009         4,178       3,205  
Research and development   5,340         5,978       4,001  
Total Operating Expenses   40,753         37,541       24,795  
             
Loss from Operations   (40,297 )       (36,777 )     (23,678 )
             
Non-operating (Expense) and Income            
Interest expense, net   (1,132 )       (1,300 )     (1,224 )
Net gain (loss) from investments           11,547       (6,448 )
Net (loss) gain on investments - due to related parties           (468 )     232  
Change in fair value of financial liabilities   (20,946 )       (478 )     766  
Equity method investment (loss) income   (902 )       893       (632 )
Loss on conversion of promissory notes           (1,119 )      
Write-off of loan commitment fee asset   (10,041 )              
Miscellaneous other expense   (57 )       (64 )      
Total Non-operating (Expense) Income   (33,078 )       9,011       (7,306 )
Loss before Income Taxes   (73,375 )       (27,766 )     (30,984 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (2,742 )       432        
Net Loss   (70,633 )       (28,198 )     (30,984 )
Less: net loss attributable to            
Non-redeemable non-controlling interest   (8,339 )       (11,762 )     (139 )
Net Loss Attributable to Innventure, Inc. Stockholders / Innventure LLC Unitholders   (62,294 )       (16,436 )     (30,845 )
             
Basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.42 )          
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares   43,951,279            
             
Other comprehensive income, net of taxes:            
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale debt securities - related party   909         62        
Total other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   909         62        
             
Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (69,724 )       (28,136 )     (30,984 )
Less: comprehensive income attributable to            
Non-redeemable non-controlling interest   (8,339 )       (11,762 )     (139 )
Net Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Innventure, Inc. Stockholders / Innventure LLC Unitholders $ (61,385 )     $ (16,374 )   $ (30,845 )
             

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Mezzanine Capital (Predecessor)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Class I Amount   Class PCTA Amount   Total
December 31, 2022 $ 2,984     $ 12,882     $ 15,866  
Proceeds from capital calls to unitholders   130             130  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value   (202 )     (5,164 )     (5,366 )
December 31, 2023   2,912       7,718       10,630  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value   1,565       10,385       11,950  
October 1, 2024 $ 4,477     $ 18,103     $ 22,580  
 

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Class B
Preferred		   Class B-1
Preferred		   Class A   Class C   Accumulated
Deficit		   Accumulated
OCI		   Non-Controlling Interest   Total Unitholders' Deficit
December 31, 2022 (Predecessor) $ 20,803     $ 3,323     $ 1,950     $ 639     $ (38,564 )   $     $ 656     $ (11,193 )
Net loss                           (30,845 )           (139 )     (30,984 )
Non-controlling interest acquired                                       337       337  
Issuance of units, net of issuance costs   17,319                                           17,319  
Unit-based compensation                     205                   705       910  
Distributions to unitholders                           (241 )                 (241 )
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value                           5,366                   5,366  
December 31, 2023 (Predecessor)   38,122       3,323       1,950       844       (64,284 )           1,559       (18,486 )
Net loss                           (16,436 )           (11,762 )     (28,198 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes                                 62             62  
Units issued to non-controlling interest                                       13,921       13,921  
Issuance of units, net of issuance costs   13,561                                           13,561  
Unit-based compensation                     137                   919       1,056  
Issuance of units to non-controlling interest in exchange of convertible promissory notes                                       8,443       8,443  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value                           (11,950 )                 (11,950 )
October 1, 2024 (Predecessor) $ 51,683     $ 3,323     $ 1,950     $ 981     $ (92,670 )   $ 62     $ 13,080     $ (21,591 )
 

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Series B Preferred Stock   Common Stock                    
  Shares    Amount    Shares   Amount   Additional Paid-In Capital   Accumulated
Deficit		   Accumulated
OCI		   Non-Controlling Interest   Total Stockholders' Equity
October 2, 2024 (Successor)     $         $     $ 11,342     $ (15,845 )   $     $     $ (4,503 )
Effect of acquisition of Innventure LLC             43,589,850     4       461,064                   343,030       804,098  
Reclassification of warrants from liability to equity                       1,265                         1,265  
Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs             160,000           2,083                         2,083  
Issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs 1,102,000                       9,965                         9,965  
Issuance of common shares from warrant exercises             259,309           2,982                         2,982  
Net loss                             (62,294 )           (8,339 )     (70,633 )
Other comprehensive gain, net of taxes                                   909             909  
Non-controlling interest acquired                                         4,129       4,129  
Distributions to Stockholders                             (663 )                 (663 )
Vesting of contingent at risk sponsor shares             587,995                                    
Stock-based compensation                       14,381                   1,957       16,338  
Accrued preferred dividends                       (217 )                       (217 )
December 31, 2024 (Successor) 1,102,000     $       44,597,154   $ 4     $ 502,865     $ (78,802 )   $ 909     $ 340,777     $ 765,753  
 

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Successor     Predecessor
  October 2, 2024
through
December 31, 2024		     January 1, 2024
through
October 1, 2024		   Year ended
December 31, 2023
Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities            
Net loss $ (70,633 )     $ (28,198 )   $ (30,984 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:            
Stock-based compensation   16,338         1,056       910  
Interest income on debt securities - related party   (106 )       (110 )      
Change in fair value of financial liabilities   20,946         478       (766 )
Change in fair value of payables due to related parties           468       (232 )
Write-off of loan commitment fee asset   10,041                
Non-cash interest expense on notes payable   248         351       487  
Net (gain) loss on investments           (11,547 )     6,448  
Equity method investment gain (loss)   902         (893 )     632  
Loss on conversion of promissory notes           1,119        
Deferred income taxes   (2,760 )       432        
Depreciation and amortization   5,455         146       8  
Payment of patent installment           (250 )      
Non-cash rent costs   63         185       192  
Accrued unpaid interest on note payable   69         930        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable   (166 )       (117 )      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,301 )       (1,353 )     (218 )
Inventory   (2,354 )       (2,824 )      
Accounts payable   (11,211 )       6,013       9  
Accrued employee benefits   1,656         3,838       3,181  
Accrued expenses   (484 )       674       1,230  
Stock-based compensation liability   1,160                
Other current liabilities   (77 )       (146 )     (155 )
Obligation to issue equity   3,000         10,920        
Other assets           (20 )     (218 )
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities   (29,214 )       (18,848 )     (19,476 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities            
Purchase of shares in equity method investee                 (2,000 )
Contributions to equity method investee                 (130 )
Investment in debt securities - equity method investee           (7,400 )     (2,600 )
Advances to equity method investee   (4,240 )       (135 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (266 )       (736 )     (645 )
Acquisition of intangible assets   (30 )              
Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired, through business combination   16                
Proceeds from sale of investments           2,314       708  
Cash withdrawn from trust as a result of business combination   11,342                
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities   6,822         (5,957 )     (4,667 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities            
Proceeds from issuance of equity, net of issuance costs   15,383         13,122       16,009  
Proceeds from the issuance of equity to non-controlling interest, net of issuance costs   4,169         13,859       337  
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible promissory note                 2,000  
Proceeds from issuance of debt securities, net of issuance costs   19,455                
Payment of debts   (250 )       (540 )     (65 )
Receipt of Capital from Class I Unitholder                 130  
Distributions to Stockholders   (663 )             (241 )
Proceeds from the issuance of promissory notes to related parties           12,000       1,004  
Repayment of promissory note   (4,628 )              
Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities   33,466         38,441       19,174  
             
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash   11,074         13,636       (4,969 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Beginning of period   45         2,575       7,544  
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of period $ 11,119       $ 16,211     $ 2,575  
             

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

  Successor     Predecessor
  October 2, 2024
through
December 31, 2024		     January 1, 2024
through
October 1, 2024		   Year ended
December 31, 2023
Supplemental Cash Flow Information            
Cash paid for interest $ 991       $ 1,070     $ 297  
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Information            
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           11,950       5,366  
Debt discount and embedded derivative upon issuance                 1,119  
Issuance of units to non-controlling interest in exchange of convertible promissory notes           7,324        
Conversion of working capital loans to equity method investees into investments in debt securities - related party           2,600        
Transfer of liability warrants to equity warrants in the Business Combination   1,265                
Initial recognition of loan commitment fee   16,190                
Transfer of loan commitment fee asset   6,694                
 

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 
Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Successor   Predecessor   S/P Combined (Non-GAAP)   Predecessor
  Period from October 2, 2024 through December 31, 2024   Period from January 1, 2024 through October 1, 2024   Year ended
December 31, 2024		   Year ended
December 31, 2023
Net Loss (70,633 )     (28,198 )     (98,831 )     (30,984 )
Interest expense, net(1) 11,173       1,300       12,473       1,224  
Depreciation and amortization expense 5,455       146       5,601       8  
Provision for income taxes 2,742       (432 )     2,310        
EBITDA (51,263 )     (27,184 )     (78,447 )     (29,752 )
Transaction and other related costs(2) 2,309       9,414       11,723       3,452  
Change in fair value of financial liabilities(3) 20,946       478       21,424       (766 )
Stock based compensation(4) 16,338       1,056       17,394       910  
Adjusted EBITDA (11,670 )     (16,236 )     (27,906 )     (26,156 )
 

(1) Interest expense, net – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024, interest expense, net includes interest incurred on our various borrowing facilities and the amortization of debt issuance costs. Additional debt issuance cost associated with a loan commitment fee asset in the amount of $10,041 was written off in combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and has also been included in this adjustment. This amount is representative of the asset associated with the second and third tranches of the WTI facility. When it became known that we would not be able to draw on these subsequent tranches based on certain metrics contained within the WTI Facility agreement, we immediately wrote this asset off. For the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023, this balance is comprised entirely of interest incurred on our various borrowing facilities.
(2) Transaction and other related costs – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and for the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023 this is comprised entirely of consulting, legal, and other professional fees related to the business combination with Learn CW Investment Corporation (the “Business Combination”).
(3) Change in fair value of financial liabilities – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 the change in fair value of financial liabilities primarily consists of the change in fair value of the warrant liability, change in fair value of the earnout liability, and the change in the fair value of the embedded derivative associated with convertible notes prior to extinguishment. For the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023, this is comprised entirely of the change in fair value of the embedded derivative associated with the convertible notes.
(4) Stock based compensation – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 stock based compensation primarily consisted of awards in the 2024 Equity and Incentive Plan entered into on October 2, 2024 subsequent to the Business Combination. These awards consisted of Stock Options, Restricted Stock Units, and Stock Appreciation Rights. Further, a portion of this expense was related to share based payment employee incentive plans in existence at Innventure LLC and other subsidiaries. For the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023, stock based compensation was comprised wholly of share based payment employee incentive plans in existence at Innventure LLC and other subsidiaries.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Innventure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more