Polar Leasing is Now Delivering Units from its New Florida Hub

Fort Wayne, IN, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Leasing Company, the leading provider of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units, announces the launch of deliveries from its newly established hub in Sumterville, Florida. This location is Polar Leasing’s first facility to open outside its Indiana headquarters, enabling faster and more efficient service to customers in the Southeast.

“We’re excited that our Sumterville facility is now fully operational and serving customers across Florida and neighboring states,” says Bart Tippmann, President of Polar Leasing. “With this new hub complementing our Fort Wayne headquarters, we can streamline deliveries and better meet the growing cold storage needs of businesses in the region.”

The Sumterville facility houses an expansive fleet of advanced walk-in refrigerator and freezer units, designed and built in the United States. These units feature seamless fiberglass interiors and exteriors, ensuring reliability even in harsh weather. Delivered preassembled, they require only a simple electrical connection to operate.

Polar Leasing’s walk-in units provide a convenient and cost-effective solution for businesses with temporary cold storage needs, serving industries such as foodservice, catering, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

For more information about Polar Leasing's services and rental options, call 877-428-2532, or visit polarleasing.com.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit polarleasing.com.

About Polar Leasing

In early 2002, Polar Leasing Company, Inc., was created by Polar King to accommodate the growing demand for walk-in refrigeration rentals. It has expanded its walk-in rental fleet to cover most of the United States and other parts of North America, offering both short- and long-term rentals to industries of all types. Within the last five years, we began the process of building a specific division dedicated to Life Science Supply Chain. Polar Leasing offers the largest all-electric fleet of temporary refrigeration, with more than 80 distribution depots and a 24/7 service hotline. For more information, visit polarleasing.com or contact Polar Leasing, 4410 New Haven Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA. In an emergency, call (877) 674-1348 or write rentals@polarleasing.com.

Attachment

Rob Henry Polar Leasing 877-428-2532 rob.henry@vptag.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.