XRP News: 24 Hours Left to Join XploraDEX $XPL Presale Before It Ends

ZURICH, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is it. The XploraDEX $XPL Presale , one of the most highly anticipated DeFi launches on the XRP Ledger, is entering its final 24 hours. The countdown has begun, and the last chance to secure $XPL at presale pricing is slipping away by the minute.





XploraDEX has already captured the attention of the XRP community and beyond by introducing the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on XRPL. Blending intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and seamless trading execution, XploraDEX is setting a new standard for decentralized trading.

Participate in $XPL Token

With over 82% of the token allocation already claimed and token distribution in full swing, the final stretch is unfolding quickly. Investor demand is surging as latecomers scramble to get in before the presale window closes.

What’s Happening Now:

Final 24 hours of the $XPL presale

Token distribution is nearly complete

Platform features—including staking and AI dashboards—ready to activate post-presale

Exchange listings will follow shortly after the presale concludes

Buy $XPL Token Before Exchange Listing

Early participants are positioning themselves ahead of the curve by securing:

Early access to AI trading intelligence

Premium staking rewards

Governance rights within the XploraDEX ecosystem

Discounted fees and launchpad benefits for upcoming XRPL projects

This isn’t just another presale. This is your entry ticket to XRPL’s next-generation DeFi infrastructure.

Purchase $XPL on Presale

The XRP community is buzzing louder than ever. From Twitter threads to Telegram discussions, $XPL is the talk of the market—and investors who miss this window will only be able to join after the token hits live markets at a higher valuation.

Don’t Miss Out:

24 hours left to join

No extensions

No second rounds



Once the presale ends, XploraDEX will transition into full activation mode—staking will open, governance votes will be introduced, and the AI-powered trading revolution will begin for early adopters.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is it. After today, the opportunity to be early is gone.

Secure Your $XPL Token Now Before the Presale Closes: https://sale.xploradex.io

