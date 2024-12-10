WISeKey and The OISTE Foundation to Launch ‘DeepTech for Peace Movement’

Geneva, Switzerland – December 10, 2024 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, in collaboration with The OISTE Foundation (“OISTE”), today announced the DeepTech for Peace Movement, which will be launched on December 14, 2024. The movement, which seeks to harness the power of advanced technologies to promote and secure global peace, emphasizing the need for ethical and decentralized deployment to prevent misuse and ensure equitable access, will be launched during the Human Rights Concert at The Human Rights Hall of the United Nations in Geneva organized by the ONUART Foundation (“ONUART”).

At the heart of the movement is the belief that cutting-edge technologies, when applied responsibly, can play a transformative role in preventing conflicts, fostering international cooperation, and ensuring a stable, peaceful world. WISeKey, a pioneer in cybersecurity, digital identity, and blockchain technologies, has been instrumental in laying the foundation for these initiatives through its innovative solutions and strategic vision for a secure and transparent digital ecosystem.

WISeKey's contributions to the DeepTech for Peace Movement are rooted in decades of expertise and a steadfast commitment to developing technologies that enhance trust, security, and privacy in the digital age. Through its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services and blockchain-based platforms, WISeKey has provided secure digital identities and authentication tools to governments, international organizations, and enterprises, ensuring the integrity and trustworthiness of digital interactions.

Blockchain technology, a cornerstone of WISeKey’s portfolio, is being leveraged to enhance transparency and accountability in peace processes. By creating immutable records of agreements, treaties, and humanitarian aid distribution, blockchain ensures that these processes are tamper-proof and verifiable, reducing the risks of corruption and misinformation. WISeKey’s blockchain expertise has been pivotal in developing secure ecosystems that foster trust and collaboration between international actors.

Since 2020, WISeKey and ONUART have collaborated to promote digital art, inviting artists to express themselves on WISeKey subsidiary WISe.ART’s platform under the #DeepTechForPeace initiative. This partnership has led to several significant projects that merge technology, art, and the pursuit of global peace.

In October 2022, during the ONUART #OneHumanity event at the United Nations' Palais des Nations in Geneva, the OISTE.ORG Foundation and WISe.ART minted a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) created with artificial intelligence. This NFT captured a lyrical performance by renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann, accompanied by pianist Helmut Deutsch. The event highlighted the role of AI in art and its potential to foster dialogue and understanding among cultures.

In December 2022, the ONUART Foundation and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) launched the "One Humanity ID" project, a digital identity platform developed by WISeKey. This platform empowers global citizens to support the "One Humanity World," aiming to place individuals at the center of the international system. It also facilitates initiatives related to the trade of NFT art pieces and other human interactions, promoting creativity and cooperation worldwide.

Additionally, WISe.ART, in collaboration with the ONUART Foundation, minted NFTs of Jonas Kaufmann's recital during the United Nations "One Humanity Concert" at the ONUART Gala in Geneva on December 10, 2022. This initiative aimed to support arts education in African schools, fostering the creative talents of the new generation.

In 2023, WISe.ART, OISTE and ONUART selected two Geneva based artist collaboratives to create the first numeric art pieces ever donated to the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Human Rights Charter. The pieces represented the 196 signatories to the Human Rights Charter and their respective languages symbolising unity, respect and bridge building between nations. Two unique NFTs and 196 fragments of the works of art were on sale to raise funds for education. The artists Hervé Graumann, Boris Rabusseau and RVIG, worked under the name One Humanity, mission statement for the 2023 ONUART programme. In addition, an important delegation from China presented one of the longest murals created on papyrus paper followed by a concert featuring sopranos Pretty Yende and Nadine Sierra under the direction of Pablo Mielgo.

Through these initiatives, WISeKey, WISe.ART, and the ONUART Foundation have provided many artists with a platform to express themselves digitally, leveraging advanced technologies to promote global peace and understanding under the #DeepTechForPeace banner: https://platform.wise.art/

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey’s strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.



About ONUART Foundation

The ONUART Foundation was born in 2007 led by the conviction of the strength of Art to build a more humane and inclusive world. And in a global world where International Organizations must ensure the coexistence, stability and progress of all humanity, above the interests and tensions of nations, Art has to be very present to remind humanity of what great it can be.

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Chamber with the dome decorated by artist Miquel Barceló constitutes the greatest work of art present in a meeting room of the United Nations and in this case its omnipresent character leads it to preside with its beauty and strength the intellectual work of the delegates. Art, we could say, has entered the United Nations with greatness through this Chamber, and the Onuart Foundation is proud to have started a new path that we think should be explored in depth.

Established in 2007 as a public-private partnership by participating in its creation a large group of private companies, cultural institutions and the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foundation has a vocation for universality. If the idea, the capital, and the initial effort was Spanish, his first work already had a universal vocation: to anchor at the headquarters of humanity, the United Nations, a living work of art for the pride and benefit of all. The future is also very present in the activity of the Foundation, so we are preparing to organize in 2025, in this iconic room of the United Nations, a great meeting with The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to discuss the relationship between human intelligence and intelligence artificial, field in which the new humanism will be outlined in the 21st century.

The Foundation is now open to all countries and people. It wants to be a living instrument to promote innovative ideas and projects with international significance. We want to generate dynamic art and thought that opens new horizons, which lead us to feel proud of our creative strength and our potential for understanding.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

