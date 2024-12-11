DOCUmation Acquires PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA

DOCUmation Logo

DOCUmation Expands Reach Through Acquisition of PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA, Strengthening Statewide Presence

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCUmation , Texas' largest privately-held technology solutions company, proudly announces the acquisition of PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA , headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas.This strategic acquisition builds DOCUmation’s presence across Texas and underscores its commitment to providing innovative technology solutions for businesses of all sizes.PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA , known for its expertise in Kyocera, RISO High Speed Inkjet, and Xerox toner products, complements DOCUmation’s robust portfolio of managed services, including print, IT, and document management solutions. Hunter Woolfolk , CEO of DOCUmation, shared his enthusiasm about the merger: "The partnership between DOCUmation and PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA represents a shared vision for excellence in service and innovation. We’re looking forward to offering even greater value to businesses across Texas."Reed Melnick, CEO of PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA, also expressed his excitement: "Being acquired by DOCUmation marks a significant step forward for PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA. This transition enhances our ability to deliver expanded capabilities and a broader range of solutions to our valued customers."While customers of PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA will transition to DOCUmation, customers of Professsional Office Products S. de.R.L de CV - Mexico will remain under the existing PopSmart service team and will not be affected by this acquisition.Customers of PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA can expect a seamless transition and continued dedication to delivering high-quality products and services. DOCUmation’s proven expertise in managed services, coupled with PopSmart’s specialized offerings, will ensure businesses receive unmatched support tailored to their needs.Beginning January 1, 2025, all invoicing and customer communications for PopSmart Technologies, LLC USA customers will transition to DOCUmation. For more information about DOCUmation, please visit www.mation.com About DOCUmation:DOCUmation is Texas’ premier privately-held technology solutions company, offering a comprehensive suite of services including managed print services, document management, IT services, and more. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, DOCUmation empowers businesses across Texas with cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to their needs.

