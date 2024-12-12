wds Launches New Book - Crossword Puzzles

Submit Release
WINTEERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The language school wds in Winterthur, Switzerland, has just launched its latest book 'Crossword Puzzles for Advanced Learners of English at the C1 Level'. The book contains a set of 75 theme-based crossword puzzles for advanced learners of English, suitable for levels upper B2 to C1. Definitions of each word are given and the complete puzzles are shown at the back of the book. The puzzles provide an excellent way of revising and brushing up vocabulary and practising spelling. Teachers will find the book a useful resource for classwork or homework.

A dedicated teacher's book is also in production, comprising the same puzzles but presented in a communicative way, - students are given one complete puzzle with no clues and another puzzle which is blank. The students with the complete puzzle have to explain the words they see to the ones who have a blank puzzle. This creates great communicative practice. In addition, there are sets of follow-up exercises for each puzzle, - matching words to definitions, blank-filling, writing tasks and conversations about the themes/topics dealt with.

The Author

Bill Dobbs, an EFL teacher and owner of wds William Dobbs Sprachen, and with decades of international experience, has authored several language learning resources and develops educational software and apps. His teaching career has spanned Sweden, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, the UK, and Switzerland.

Ordering

The book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Crossword-Puzzles-Advanced-Learners-English/dp/B0DPT38FL1/
as well as through bookshops.

