Study: Cancer treatment rates on the rise for people under 50 

A study released Dec. 9 by FAIR Health shows an increase in cancer treatment rates for people aged 18-49. The study examined treatment rates for that age group between 2016 and 2023 and noted an overall decrease. From 2020-2023, however, patients aged 18-29 experienced the largest increase in treatment rates at 11.7%, followed by a 7.5% increase for patients aged 40-49 and a 7.2% increase for individuals aged 30-39.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.