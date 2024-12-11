Study: Cancer treatment rates on the rise for people under 50 

Submit Release
A study released Dec. 9 by FAIR Health shows an increase in cancer treatment rates for people aged 18-49. The study examined treatment rates for that age group between 2016 and 2023 and noted an overall decrease. From 2020-2023, however, patients aged 18-29 experienced the largest increase in treatment rates at 11.7%, followed by a 7.5% increase for patients aged 40-49 and a 7.2% increase for individuals aged 30-39.

