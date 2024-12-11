New Jersey Muslim Voice for Progress Declares January as Muslim Voter Registration Month in New Jersey

NJMVP is proud to announce the declaration of January as Muslim Voter Registration Month in New Jersey

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Muslim Voice for Progress (NJMVP) is proud to announce the declaration of January as Muslim Voter Registration Month in New Jersey. This non-partisan initiative is aimed at empowering the growing Muslim population across the state by encouraging civic engagement, voter registration, and active participation in the democratic process.

New Jersey is home to one of the largest and most diverse Muslim communities in the country. NJMVP has long recognized the importance of ensuring that all voices, including those of Muslim residents, are heard in local, state, and national elections. This month-long initiative will provide resources, educational workshops, and community events geared toward increasing voter registration and awareness of the electoral process.

Why January?

The Governor of New Jersey has officially designated January as Muslim Heritage Month. This recognition makes January a perfect time to highlight the contributions of the Muslim community while fostering civic participation. Voter registration drives will be hosted alongside Muslim Heritage Month celebrations, creating opportunities for education, engagement, and community empowerment.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

• Community Workshops: A series of voter registration drives, informational seminars, and panel discussions with elected Muslim officials to emphasize the significance of civic and voter engagement and the power of voting.

• Outreach to Youth and First-Time Voters: Focused efforts in schools, universities, and community centers to ensure younger members of the Muslim community are equipped and motivated to vote.

• Partnerships with Local Mosques and Organizations: Collaboration with local religious institutions and advocacy groups to maximize reach and ensure all eligible Muslim residents are registered.

A Call to Action

"Voting is not only a right but a responsibility, and our voices are more powerful than ever in shaping the future of our communities," said Ayaz Aslam, President of NJMVP. "By declaring January as Muslim Voter Registration Month, we hope to empower every eligible Muslim voter in New Jersey to take part in this essential civic duty."

NJMVP encourages all Muslim residents of New Jersey to check their voter registration status, register if they have not yet done so, and participate in the events throughout the month. Together, we can make a difference in ensuring our community is fairly represented at every level of government.

Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, in her capacity as Secretary of State said, “The Department of State is proud to support initiatives like Muslim Voter Registration Month, which align with our ongoing commitment to foster civic and voter engagement and ensure that every eligible resident has the opportunity to participate in our democracy. January, as Muslim Heritage Month, presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich contributions of New Jersey's Muslim community while empowering them to make their voices heard in the public life of their communities and at the ballot box. We are pleased to collaborate with NJMVP and I commend them for their dedication to this important work and look forward to seeing the positive impact of their efforts across the state."

About NJMVP

The New Jersey Muslim Voice for Progress (NJMVP) is a non-partisan organization dedicated to increasing voter participation and civic engagement within New Jersey's Muslim communities. Through education, outreach, and advocacy, NJMVP works to ensure that all Muslim residents have a voice in shaping the policies that affect their lives.

For more information about Muslim Voter Registration Month, upcoming events, or voter resources, visit www.njmvp.org or contact Ayaz Aslam at info@njmvp.org.

