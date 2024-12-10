Statement From Ag Rosenblum On Today’s Kroger-Albertsons Ruling

“Earlier today, Judge Adrienne Nelson of the United States District Court for the District of Oregon granted the State of Oregon’s request for a preliminary injunction that would block the Kroger-Albertsons merger from proceeding. Judge Nelson’s ruling confirms our argument that the proposed merger would be harmful to consumers and workers alike.

“At a time when higher grocery and pharmacy prices are hurting countless households, today’s decision is a win for Oregonians and a win for competition in the marketplace.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the antitrust team at the Oregon Department of Justice, as well as to the Federal Trade Commission and our partners in this multistate lawsuit: Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

“We will continue to monitor this matter and remain vigilant in protecting consumers from anti-competitive behavior and practices.”