Attorney General Dan Rayfield Launches Federal Oversight and Accountability Website, Litigation Tracker

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced the launch of a new Federal Oversight page on the Oregon Department of Justice website. This online tool provides the public with real-time access to information about Oregon’s legal efforts to block unlawful actions by the Trump administration that threaten Constitutional rights and funding for health, education, federal agencies and more.

“We want to bring transparency to our work and show Oregonians that their state is working to defend the rule of law,” Rayfield said. “This page on our website gives people the latest updates in our 13 multi-state cases to date. We realize that’s a large number, and it can be hard to follow. We’re hoping this will give the public the tool they need to understand what we’re doing and where Oregon stands in these cases to protect our citizens and agencies.”

The litigation tracker will be updated daily as new lawsuits and court rulings are filed. In addition to the tracker, the new page also includes:

A Social Security Issue Reporting Portal: Oregonians experiencing problems with their Social Security payments can now submit reports directly through this page on the ODOJ website. This information will be used to identify patterns of disruption or negligence.

A Federal Impact Reporting Portal: Oregonians who are federal workers who have been fired, laid off or otherwise personally impacted by federal actions are urged to fill out this form. This information will be collected for future federal actions and personal identifying information will not be shared without consent.

A Federal Oversight Directory: The page will include a list of key cabinet members appointed by Attorney General Rayfield, to advise him and special counsel at ODOJ on areas such as health, labor, education, and the environment.

Attorney General Rayfield emphasized the importance of accountability during times of federal overreach.

“We’re not just tracking lawsuits – we’re standing up for people. When the federal government oversteps or ignores basic rights and protections, Oregon will push back,” Rayfield said. “This tracker is about making sure Oregonians know we’re in the fight, and we’re giving them the tools to speak up, too.”