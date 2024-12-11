A culture of collaboration

Dec. 10, 2024

By Tila Grant

DALLAS — The workforce at the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is as diverse as the roads the agency builds and maintains, encompassing multiple generations working side by side to connect Texans.

From recent graduates to seasoned professionals, the blend of perspectives, experiences and skills is a testament to TxDOT's inclusive and collaborative culture.

For young engineers like Doreen Choo, being part of a multigenerational team offers a unique opportunity to learn from colleagues with decades of expertise.

"I might be the youngest on my team, but I feel like everyone brings something valuable to the table," said Choo. "We’re all willing to help each other because, at the end of the day, our goal is to deliver projects that benefit the public."

Seasoned professionals like Transportation Engineer Nelson Underwood recognize the reciprocal nature of this collaboration. Reflecting on his early career, which began nearly 50 years ago, Underwood spoke about a mentor who shared invaluable knowledge.

“He didn't just answer my design questions; he provided deep insights that shaped how I approach my work today," he said.

Now, Underwood sees himself as a mentor, passing on his knowledge to younger colleagues while also learning from them.

"Technology has evolved so much, and the younger generation brings fresh ideas and skills that challenge me to think differently," Underwood said.

This exchange of knowledge and perspectives creates a culture where all employees, regardless of age or experience, feel valued.

Whether it’s a young professional introducing innovative solutions or a veteran sharing hard-earned wisdom, the mutual respect fosters harmony and growth.

Through this collaboration, TxDOT continues to deliver on its mission of connecting Texans, one road at a time, while ensuring the legacy of expertise is carried forward to future generations.