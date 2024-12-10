Two North Carolina Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Dec. 14
In partnership with the state and local governments, FEMA will close two Helene Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Jan. 7, 2025, deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is unaffected by the closures.
The DRCs that are permanently closing are the following locations:
- Macon County – Macon County Public Health Center, 1830 Lakeside Dr., Franklin NC, 28734
- Swain County – Swain County Technology and Training Center, 45 East Ridge Dr., Bryson City NC, 28713
Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed. To find those center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362.
It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app. You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.