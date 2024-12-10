Two North Carolina Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Dec. 14

In partnership with the state and local governments, FEMA will close two Helene Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Jan. 7, 2025, deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is unaffected by the closures.

The DRCs that are permanently closing are the following locations:

Macon County – Macon County Public Health Center, 1830 Lakeside Dr., Franklin NC, 28734

Swain County – Swain County Technology and Training Center, 45 East Ridge Dr., Bryson City NC, 28713

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed. To find those center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362.