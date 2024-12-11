Shankweiler’s Drive-In Hosts Record-Breaking “Santa Danny Double” Featuring Saint Nick of Bethlehem and Terrifier 3

The first hundred attendees will get a signed special edition photo!

This is the kind of programming we dream about, a wholesome Christmas film followed by a completely unhinged, debauched horror flick—it’s a perfect showcase of Daniel Roebuck’s dynamic duality!” — Shankweiler’s Organizers

OREFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shankweiler ’s Drive-In Theatre, the oldest drive-in cinema in the United States and itself a Guinness World Record holder, is gearing up for a unique, boundary-pushing event. On Monday, December 16, the beloved venue will host the “Santa Danny Double,” a one-night-only double feature celebrating actor Daniel Roebuck’s World Record for playing Santa Claus in two vastly different films in the same year.As a very special bonus, the first hundred attendees will get a signed special edition photo commemorating the night!The evening begins at 7:00 p.m. with Saint Nick of Bethlehem , a heartwarming, PG-rated holiday tale filmed in Roebuck’s hometown of Bethlehem, PA. The film delivers an inspiring message of hope and resilience, featuring iconic Lehigh Valley landmarks and spreading the true spirit of Christmas.At 8:45 p.m., the night takes a wild turn with Terrifier 3, the latest installment in the cult-classic horror series. This unrated (treated as a firm R) feature showcases Roebuck’s versatility, as he portrays a darker, sinister Santa in a gruesome and chilling tale that blends holiday themes with the shocking brutality the franchise is known for.“This is the kind of programming we dream about,” said organizers at Shankweiler’s. “A wholesome Christmas film followed by a completely unhinged, debauched horror flick—it’s a perfect showcase of Daniel Roebuck’s dynamic duality!”Founded in 1934, Shankweiler’s Drive-In is a cherished cultural institution known for its creative programming and deep ties to cinematic history. Hosting this record-setting event solidifies its place as a haven for unique entertainment experiences.Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and early arrival is encouraged to secure the best view for this unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and chaos. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Shankweiler’s website.Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind celebration of film, community, and record-breaking achievement, only at Shankweiler’s Drive-In.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.