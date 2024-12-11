Dr. Monlezun Gyn, Infertility and Aesthetics Partners with GetHairMD™ to Offer Advanced Hair Restoration Solutions

By combining our expertise in women’s health and aesthetics with GetHairMD’s advanced technology, we can provide comprehensive care for our patients’ hair loss needs” — Dr. Monlezun

ST. CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Monlezun Gyn, Infertility and Aesthetics, a leading provider of advanced wellness and aesthetics in Lake Charles, LA, is excited to announce a new partnership with GetHairMD ™. This collaboration will introduce a comprehensive range of non-surgical hair restoration solutions to patients in Lake Charles and surrounding areas.Dr. Monlezun, a renowned expert in women’s health and aesthetics, recognizes the significant impact hair loss can have on a person’s self-esteem and overall well-being. By partnering with GetHairMD, Dr. Monlezun aims to provide patients with cutting-edge, effective, and minimally invasive hair restoration options.With this partnership, Dr. Monlezun also joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Monlezun will also serve on the GetHairMD clinical advisory board as the company continues its nationwide expansion.“We are thrilled to partner with GetHairMD and offer our patients these innovative hair restoration solutions,” said Dr. Monlezun. “By combining our expertise in women’s health and aesthetics with GetHairMD’s advanced technology, we can provide comprehensive care for our patients’ hair loss needs.”GetHairMD is a leading provider of advanced hair restoration solutions, offering a comprehensive range of treatments and products to help individuals restore their hair and regain their confidence.With a team of experienced medical professionals and a commitment to innovation, GetHairMD is dedicated to providing the highest quality care and personalized treatment plans for patients battling most forms of hair loss.About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's Solutions• Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence.• GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.• These solutions range from non-invasive treatments including laser therapy, topical medications, at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting.• GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, delivering a specially formulated serum directly into the scalp for superior results.“Dr Monlezun’s well-earned reputation as a top gynecologist leading one of the most respected wellness and aesthetic practices in Louisiana is why we are thrilled to partner with Dr. Monlezun” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD, CEO. “Our mission is to partner with leading physicians nationwide to bring our clinically proven, effective noninvasive hair restoration solutions to as many patients as possible.” Dr. Monlezun Gyn, Infertility and Aesthetics is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and personalized treatment plans. By adding GetHairMD’s hair restoration services, the practice continues to elevate its offerings and provide comprehensive solutions for a wide range of wellness and aesthetic concerns.Patients interested in learning more about GetHairMD’s hair restoration treatments can schedule a consultation with Dr. Monlezun’s practice.About Dr. Monlezun Gyn, Infertility and AestheticsDr. Lee Monlezun Jr. Founder and Medical Director of Dr. Monlezun Gyn, Infertility and Aesthetics is a premier healthcare provider dedicated to providing comprehensive women’s health services, including gynecology, infertility treatments, and aesthetic procedures. With a focus on patient-centered care, the practice offers a wide range of services to address the unique needs of each patient.For more information and to book a consultation, please visit our website at www.drmonlezun.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 30 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.joingethairmd.com

